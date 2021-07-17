Entertainment
WWE must make the most of Finn Balor’s return to main roster | Launderer report
WWE has loaded up the July 16 edition of SmackDown, both for fan feedback and as a come-home show ahead of Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.
Still, there’s a chance that nothing comes close to the significance of Finn Balor’s return.
Balor’s entrance is just made for a live crowd, of course. And that was a big emphasis on Friday night to get as many major pops as possible. But from the way advertisers have talked about Balor, it looks like he’s set to play a role in the blue brand.
Which is perfect, in a nutshell.
We are talking about a Superstar with the best potential in the world. He was the first Universal Champion, has a lot of classic feuds under his belt and now has two unforgettable runs in NXT. It was starting to seem like only a matter of time before he made his way back to the main roster, and it’s safe to say WWE pulled the trigger at the most impactful moment possible.
While he didn’t need any help as he’s already adored, he made his comeback amid a rant from Sami Zayn and threw the tar of the hated character, much to the approval of the fans. It’s probably a good starting feud for Balor as he gets back to the nitty-gritty on the main roster.
But the real target is the main event.
Balor is a possible obvious leaf for Roman Reigns at the top of the card. He’s already been the headliner of entire shows on his own, so it’s only a matter of time before he makes any headway. Reigns will go through his current feud and likely get a part-time job as John Cena for SummerSlam.
After that, however, Reigns will need a long-term feud to keep him occupied. Because, as it is, there’s no reason to take away the title of the best guy in the business who just feels like starting out with that new heel role.
Also talk about a funny story. Balor and Reigns have a lot of history they can tap into, not to mention the personality changes for the two since fans last saw them together on the main roster at the same time. Maybe even sprinkle it in a Money in the Bank briefcase to keep Balor interesting.
One hidden wrinkle for Balor to be aware of at SmackDown: He can take a loss to Reigns and do just fine. It might seem premature to talk about right now, but he’s one of those Superstars who won’t take a ton of damage with a big loss. There are plenty of other potential dream feuds for Balor to catch after a title challenge highlighted by a clash with Edge thatWWEAbsolutelymust do.
All of this to say that SmackDown was the right choice. Balor going to Raw wouldn’t have made much sense. The main event scene there already has an “intermediate purgatory” flair, and a Balor-Bobby Lashley feud just doesn’t sound the same.
Speaking of purgatory, however, WWE needs to deal with this properly and quickly. Fans have seen the company drop the ball with the NXT calls, to the point that a promoted star is more likely to flop than to become the next big thing. Balor can’t get to SmackDown like that to just get stuck in the Beacon division before calming down and eventually appearing to be a candidate to go straight back to NXT.
WWE, after all, just got a free Main Event Superstar with a headliner on the rise. It is “the embarrassment of riches”sort of movement at a time when the company is having serious problems creating its own headlining stars, hence the constant reliance on part-time workers for big shows.
If handled properly, Balor could carve out unforgettable stories for himself that fans will enjoy, and perhaps earn WWE much needed praise and trust from the public. Think, less “a smiley guy who does flippy things” like the end of his last main run and more of his behind-the-heel NXT character.
At the risk of saying something WWE has totally done before under similar circumstances, it’s really hard for the company to spoil this. Balor is a rare and world-class talent. He’s forever done with the fans (check out this entry again). No one really moves like him. Few of his height credibly stood in the ring and took Brock Lesnar Up to the limit. No one has a finisher like him. And don’t forget the supernatural side, the character of Demon has all the potential in the world to keep things fresh and interesting.
But, as always, it’s up to WWE to get it right. So hopefully his promotion to SmackDown was with a long-term plan in mind, not just some cheap pop from a live crowd before throwing him aimlessly into feuds. We can give WWE the benefit of the doubt with Balor on that front. His first main roster feud saw him become the very first Universal Champion on names like Seth Rollins before leaving the title due to injury.
If there are more of this type of reservation going on, SmackDown now has two larger-than-life appearances for the long-term title and as far as Balor and Reigns are concerned, that’s only big enough for one of them. ‘between them.
Sources
2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2946022-wwe-must-make-the-most-of-finn-balors-return-to-the-main-roster
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]