Nikki Cross talks about being a WWE superhero, Money in the Bank
A lot has changed quickly for Nikki Cross.
Three weeks ago on Monday Night Raw, she debuted with a new superhero-themed character similar to The Hurricane and Mighty Mollie from WWE’s past.
After being on and off WWE TV earlier this year, Cross now named Nikki ASH for Almost a Superhero finds herself in the Money in the Bank women’s ladder match on Sunday pay-per-view ( 8 p.m., Peacock) with returning fans. If she’s able to beat Liv Morgan, Natalya, Tamina, Naomi, Zelina Vega, Alexa Bliss and Asuka Shell win a contract for a Championship match anytime, anywhere.
Before the big game, Cross took the time to do some Q&A with The Posts Joseph Staszewski.
(Modified for clarity and length)
Q: What was the spark that made you sit down and start imagining this superhero character and where did it start?
A: As a kid, I always watched the X-Men cartoons, the Spiderman cartoons. If I wasn’t watching WWE I would watch X-Men and they had this amazing theme music (Sings X-Men theme music). So I always loved it, grew up and watched the Marvel and DC movies, The Avengers, everything in the MCU, DC and they had the Justice League. I’ve always loved superheroes and loved watching TV shows and movies. I’ve always been a huge fan of The Hurricane in WWE. We’ve been thinking about it from the Royal Rumble. It’s like a six month labor of love and a love letter to my childhood, cartoons from the 90s. For me, that’s kind of how it all fell into place.
I’m so proud of everything and excited for how it came to life, for me even the lightning bolt that’s on the costume. It represents my past as Nikki Storm in the indie scene before I came to WWE and I always had lightning, sparks on my gear, and then the butterfly represents metamorphosis, just because it was only a few wonderful years with WWE and trying out these different things and some different aspects of personality. For me, it was kind of a natural evolution.
Q: How nerve-wracking was presenting it to WWE after you put a lot of time and effort into the idea? Not all ideas presented get the green light?
A: I believe in the idea. I put so much energy and time into it. I tried so hard. I spent so much time on it, building this idea. So for me, a thousand percent, I knew it was going to work. I knew how much I believed in it and I knew my energy and enthusiasm. I knew I was going to be able to explain it. What I’m trying to tell Joe is that there were no nerves because of how much I believed in the idea.
