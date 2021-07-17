Nikki Cross talks about being a WWE superhero, Money in the Bank

A lot has changed quickly for Nikki Cross.

Three weeks ago on Monday Night Raw, she debuted with a new superhero-themed character similar to The Hurricane and Mighty Mollie from WWE’s past.

After being on and off WWE TV earlier this year, Cross now named Nikki ASH for Almost a Superhero finds herself in the Money in the Bank women’s ladder match on Sunday pay-per-view ( 8 p.m., Peacock) with returning fans. If she’s able to beat Liv Morgan, Natalya, Tamina, Naomi, Zelina Vega, Alexa Bliss and Asuka Shell win a contract for a Championship match anytime, anywhere.

Before the big game, Cross took the time to do some Q&A with The Posts Joseph Staszewski.

Q: What was the spark that made you sit down and start imagining this superhero character and where did it start?

A: As a kid, I always watched the X-Men cartoons, the Spiderman cartoons. If I wasn’t watching WWE I would watch X-Men and they had this amazing theme music (Sings X-Men theme music). So I always loved it, grew up and watched the Marvel and DC movies, The Avengers, everything in the MCU, DC and they had the Justice League. I’ve always loved superheroes and loved watching TV shows and movies. I’ve always been a huge fan of The Hurricane in WWE. We’ve been thinking about it from the Royal Rumble. It’s like a six month labor of love and a love letter to my childhood, cartoons from the 90s. For me, that’s kind of how it all fell into place.

I’m so proud of everything and excited for how it came to life, for me even the lightning bolt that’s on the costume. It represents my past as Nikki Storm in the indie scene before I came to WWE and I always had lightning, sparks on my gear, and then the butterfly represents metamorphosis, just because it was only a few wonderful years with WWE and trying out these different things and some different aspects of personality. For me, it was kind of a natural evolution.

Q: How nerve-wracking was presenting it to WWE after you put a lot of time and effort into the idea? Not all ideas presented get the green light?

A: I believe in the idea. I put so much energy and time into it. I tried so hard. I spent so much time on it, building this idea. So for me, a thousand percent, I knew it was going to work. I knew how much I believed in it and I knew my energy and enthusiasm. I knew I was going to be able to explain it. What I’m trying to tell Joe is that there were no nerves because of how much I believed in the idea.

Q: What would it mean to make some money in the bank and put the rocket strap on you and this character?

A: It would mean the absolute world. It would mean the galaxy or the universe. It would mean so much, Joe. We have the Money in the Bank ranking match on Sunday and this is the second Money in the Bank ranking match that I have done. And even though it was in 2019, I talked about it on social media. For me, a lot of things have changed, the same desire to win, the same spirit of winning like all that remains the same.

With that character and with Nikki Almost a Superhero, I think it’s really a chance to connect and reach out to audiences and show them and teach them and present something inspiring, positive and something that he can really support and realize that everyone has something great about them. And there’s this idea that you put on the mask and the cloak and feel like you can try anything. I feel like this is such a positive message. I think winning this Money in the Bank contract, I think it adds even more to this positive and wonderful message that was trying to send.

Q: I thought about it while you were thinking about it, you can do it. You don’t have to be a superhero to accomplish great things, in some way?

A: Yes. For my part, from the start, talking about that on Raw Talk. We have an amazing digital team that we’ve really been able to get this message across. I know I don’t have superpowers. I know I don’t have super strength. It depends on how much coffee I drank. (Laughs). It was clear that I know I don’t have superpowers, but you put on the mask, you put on the outfit, and you put on the cloak and I feel like I can try anything. This is the heart of this whole character.

Q: In January when you weren’t really used to TV you posted videos on social media in an attempt to give me a chance I’m ready I’ll show you when I get it opportunity. Does it mean so much more to have been through this to now have the most momentum you’ve had on the main roster?

A: The momentum of the past two months has been tremendous. I’m so proud of what we’ve done and it’s so satisfying and rewarding to see it come to life. We took it from paper to WWE TV. I am so overwhelmed. It’s a very, very satisfying, very proud moment. It’s going to get even better now that we get back in front of WWE fans. This weekend we’re back live in front of our fans so I think the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Q: What was that time like at the start of the year when you weren’t used and weren’t on TV? Was it frustrating, did it give you a chance to think?

A: I have used the time to improve myself. I watched a lot of tapes. I watched Ricky Steamboat. I would even watch a lot of my older games and say ohh, let me bring that back or oh that didn’t work out too, maybe leave that in the past. I got to really think and really study wrestling and mine a lot. Lots of thinking, lots of sketching and writing. I was also in the ring four times. For me, I’m a WWE Superstar. I am a professional athlete so the work never stops.

Q: Was this training in the new dungeon with Nattie or somewhere else?

A: Nattie and TJ (Wilson), they were wonderful enough to invite [us]. We’ve been there every week and they have so much to offer this industry. TJ has such a fantastic mind and Natalya is so inspiring and she has so much knowledge too so the two together are the ultimate power couple. They care so much about this industry so being able to choose their brains was great.

And then my husband Damian Mackle (Killian Dain), we trained a lot. He’s still one of my main trainers. We are working on things all the time. Also Drew Gulak, before the TV on Monday afternoon there would be the practice ring set up in the arena and he was still working on stuff with me there. So I feel like I surrounded myself with great people with great knowledge. Im a very good sport, Joe. I am very happy.

Q: Your husband said in a recent interview that your recent run started because you replaced someone, someone was away and you got thrown and run with. Is that what happened and what does it mean to have this random opportunity and run with it?

A: You stay ready, the opportunity presented itself, I faced Rhea Ripley, the Raw Women’s Champion in a time challenge, then Charlotte the following week. Both of these girls underestimated Nikki Cross’s power to beat the clock. I took the opportunity. I ran with it, then we brought that momentum to this presentation, this character, this model. I think there was a good lesson for anyone in this industry that you stay prepared and grab the opportunity and run with as much as you can.

Q: So was it supposed to be someone else there?

A: Now I’ll let your imagination run wild. As a superhero or almost, I have my secrets, I have my secret lair, I have my Nikki mobile and there are things that I will leave to the imagination of people.

Q: How did you find out about the news of your husband’s release from WWE and what goes through your mind when it happens. He kind of had fun with that and said you’re the sugar mum now.

A: (Laughs) He told me he said that and I laughed. Sugar mom. I was there with Damo when he got the phone call. I’d rather let him talk about it. He’s my husband. I support it to the moon and back, to Pluto and back to Neptune and back, all distant planets and back. So I prefer to let him tell his story, his feelings and his thoughts on this subject. He’s very excited for his next chapter. I’m excited for his next chapter and his story to tell.

Q: So, have you given enough thought to the idea of ​​adding a sidekick? Every superhero needs a sidekick. Who do you think could do a good job?

A: Well Joe, how about you? Do you want to be my backup?

Staszewski: I would love to be your sidekick (Laughs)

A: You would be my Robin. So for me, as almost a superhero, so I’m not a superhero yet, so there’s a lot of time for sidekicks, but for now I have to focus on being almost a superhero. hero and become a superhero.