Grease Prequel Series officially ordered from Paramount +





Paramount + is bringing back another classic franchise, because according to Deadline the service has given the green light to a new Fat prequel series. The new series is called Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and has been picked up for 10 episodes so far. According to the report, the pickup has been in the works for weeks and has been in development at Paramount + since last fall, although it was originally developed for HBO Max, and at the time it was about ” direct serial control. That didn’t happen, and after a while it should finally see the light of day at Paramount +. The prequel series takes place four years before the original film and will revolve around the team of Pink Ladies, who in the original include Rizzo (Stockard Channing), Frenchy (Didi Conn), Marty (Dinah Manoff) and Jan (Jamie Donnelly). Based on the series description, it looks like the prequel will reveal how the crew got started and therefore focus on new characters. You can find the official description below. “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies takes place four years before the first Grease. Before rock ‘n’ roll reigns, before the T-Birds are the coolest in school, four tired outcast girls dare to s ‘fun on their own terms, triggering a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever. “ The new series will be written and produced by Annabel Oakes (Atypical), and Oakes will also be the showrunner for the project. Marty Bowen of Temple Hill and Erik Feig of Picturestart will also be executive producers. Grease is one of the most beloved and lucrative live-action musicals of all time, and all those years later it has spawned not only a hugely successful soundtrack, but a reimagining of 2016 as part of from FOX’s musical series, starring Julianne Hough and Vanessa. Hudgens and won five Emmys. The original film revolved around the romance between Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) and Danny Zuko (John Travolta), and while their characters are unlikely to be part of this series, Zuko’s team, the T-Birds, most likely will. They’re the other big team in town, and in the movie, members of the Pink Ladies and T-Birds hang out frequently. Are you excited for the Grease prequel? Let us know in the comments!

