Entertainment
Narappa stays true to emotions depicted in Asuran, says actor Venkatesh
Actor Venkatesh Daggubati calls Narappa his toughest movie yet, says it will be as raw and rustic as the original
From my experience of working on over 20 remakes, I’ve learned that it’s best not to spoil the original material, actor Venkatesh Daggubati says, when we discuss his new Telugu movie. Narappa, directed by Srikanth Addala. Scheduled to air on Amazon Prime Video on July 20, the film is a remake of the popular Tamil film. Asuran (2019).
Asuran, directed by Vetri Maaran and starring Dhanush, was an adaptation of the Tamil novel Poomanis Vekkai (which means heat / rage) and recalls the 1968 massacre in Kilvenmani, Tamil Nadu. Narappas the trailer hints at a faithful remake of the original, much like some of the other remakes the actor starred in, Drushyam (remake of the movie malayalam Drishyam) and Gopala Gopala (Oh my God!) during the last years.
Talk to The Hindu on the sidelines of a media interaction at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad, the actor says it was imperative to stay true to the hard-hitting story of Asuran. He’s not worried that a portion of viewers may have seen the original film subtitled on the same digital streaming platform. Given the unpredictability of the pandemic, the team decided to go for a digital version: Vetri Maaran did a good job and Dhanush was fantastic; he is one of the best actors that we have today in Indian cinema. Asuran is a raw and rustic film with strong emotions. Even those who didn’t understand Tamil had so much empathy for the character. If people can relate to emotions, it wouldn’t matter even if they saw the original.
The haves and have-nots
The story explores the clash between the haves and have-nots, caste, and is a struggle for survival and dignity. When asked if the film contextualized to refer to actual incidents of social uprising that took place in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, he replied: We preferred to keep it simple, like a battle between the haves. and the poor. For a good half of the film, we see Narappa being silent, suffering and wanting more than anything to protect his family. His youngest son, too, has not understood this for a long time. The fact that what was rightfully his was taken away and his struggle for survival is deep and strong enough that viewers can connect with it.
While Priyamani takes on the role of Manju Warriers, Karthik Rathnam plays the eldest son and Rajeev Kanakala plays the brother-in-law, the Narappa the team chose to keep Aadukalam Naren and Ammu Abirami from Asuran: We really liked their work, and they fit very well into Narappa, says Venkatesh.
Narappa is new ground for director Srikanth Addala, known for his heartwarming family dramas. This is Venkatesh’s second collaboration with the director after Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and says it turned out to be a difficult project for the director and him: Narappa is my hardest movie so far. I had to prepare myself, whether it was body language or to portray those intense emotions. There were times when I felt so drained after a shot. I actually wore the same clothes in the hotel after filming was over, just to be in that area.
A lot of Narappa was filmed in early 2020. Venkatesh recalls: We were in Madurai when we heard that a few cases of COVID-19 had spread to this area. We canceled the shoot to protect the members of the unit. We returned to Hyderabad on March 18 and the nation went into lockdown within days. The remaining parts were filmed later.
Drishyam 2 remake
In the final months of 2020, Venkatesh also worked on the Telugu remake of Drishyam 2 and congratulate Mohanlal on his performance: he was excellent in the film; there is so much that he conveys with his eyes. Everything fell into place for the remake and I took it on as a new challenge.
Meanwhile, the comedy F3 co-starring Varun Tej is also ongoing.
As someone known for his spiritual tendencies in recent years, the actor says the pandemic has brought lessons for everyone, some of which are quickly forgotten as normalcy returns: none of us were prepared for it. . Fear brought out the weakness in each of us and we began to worry even more about the health of those close to us. We may forget about COVID-19 at night, but we wake up every morning to reality. Right now the best we can do is follow safety protocols and encourage everyone to get vaccinated.
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/venkatesh-narappa-stays-true-to-the-emotions-portrayed-in-asuran/article35380155.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]