NBA legend LeBron James spends most of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” trapped in the “server-verse” of the Warner Bros. computer system. Studios after being kidnapped by unhinged villain Al G. Rhythm (Don Cheadle).

These movie rhythms, of course, are do not based on the real life of James. Even the moment when animated James transforms into superhero Robin is fictional (James would transform into Batman as well!).

But the elements of the movie at home, like at James’s rocking mansion with that blue basketball court and his loving family on screen, seem like they could be real. Here’s what’s true and what’s not in James’ life in “Space Jam”(in theaters and HBO Max).

Does LeBron James own this mansion with the high-tech blue basketball court?

In the original 1996 “Space Jam”, Michael Jordan was pictured living in a neighborhood house on a tree-lined street, with his bulldog Charles lovingly attacking him as he climbed the steps.

James’s “New Legacy” mansion has been oversized, stunning from the outside, with stunning city views and a great blue basketball court with cool gadgets.