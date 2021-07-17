The best films of the Cannes Film Festival 2021

One of the craziest films I’ve seen from this year’s Cannes Film Festival’s main competition list is a 2-hour Russian drama called Petrovs Flu. A movie about a family of three plagued by a pesky virus may seem timely or ill-chosen, but this one, adapted from a novel by Alexey Salnikov, was conceived and shot before the start of the COVID pandemic. 19. Full of nagging coughs, hallucinatory sequences and alluring narrative twists, it’s a wildly disorienting adventure through a post-Soviet winter maze that changes times and perspectives as if succumbing to a series of fevers, albeit here the diagnosed condition is less a physical disease than a spiritual and institutional one.

A work of provocative social criticism that leaves room for passages of dreamlike beauty and tenderness, Petrovs Flu is the first new feature film by 51-year-old director Kirill Serebrennikov since his release from house arrest in 2019, a punishment which is widely seen as retaliation for his open criticism of the Russian government. His imprisonment prevented him from attending the 2018 Cannes premiere of his previous feature, Leto; he was also not allowed to attend the festival this year. Yet while Serebrennikov may be banned from leaving Russia, his imagination, as well as his cast and crew, have been allowed to roam free: in his collapsible construction and surreal imagery, Petrovs Flu performs like the work of an artist in an exciting way. unbound.

A scene from the film Petrovs Flu. (Sergey Ponomarev / Hype Film)

While Serebrennikov was missed in Cannes, a sign bearing his name was left on an empty seat at his premiere, a sadly common tribute to dissident filmmakers who are barred from traveling, he was of course not the only one not be able to attend this year resurgence but still COVID-impacted festival. Having been forced to cancel its 2020 edition in the immediate wake of the pandemic, the festival has rebounded this year with a huge film lineup that was hailed as exceptionally exciting by many journalists in attendance. Was it a reflection of the quality of the program, or just a collective expression of joy at the simple fact of being back in Cannes? Having chosen to skip the festival myself this year, I really couldn’t say. But if the 20 or so Cannes titles I’ve managed to see, most at screenings here in Los Angeles, are any indication, it seems safe to say that the excitement is far from unfounded.

With the cancellation of Cannes 2020, Cannes 2021 has collected not one but two years of new films. Some of the most publicized titles in contention for the Palme d’Or like Benedetta, Paul Verhoeven’s account of transgressive events in a 17th century monastery and The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s comedic tribute to a bygone era of journalism were initially selected for the 2020 and have chosen to delay their releases for a year in order to make their Cannes premiere. So was Memoria, the long-awaited latest addition to revered Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, back in competition for the first time since his 2010 Palm winner Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives.

Virginie Efira in the film Benedetta. (Guy Ferrandis / SBS Productions)

Quietly and at times not so quietly mesmerizing, Memoria represents a departure for Weerasethakul in some ways: Set and shot in Colombia, this is his first feature film made outside of Thailand and his first to feature a Hollywood star, in l occurrence Tilda Swinton. (Swinton was one of the queens of Cannes this year, having also starred in The French Dispatch and Joanna Hoggs, stunning The Souvenir Part II, which premiered outside of the official Directors’ Fortnight selection.) the differences are superficial; Thankfully, Weerasethakul hasn’t blunted his sensibilities or skimped on the slow, graceful magic that seems to flow from his films like water. For all of their mystical foundations, his stories rest on the simple notion that the beauty, the hilarity, the connection, the transcendence of extraordinary things are all around us, if only we were patient enough to watch.

Or, as the case may be, to listen. Swinton, who speaks mainly Spanish, plays a Scottish botanist who is in Bogot, where her days and nights are disturbed by mysteriously loud thuds that seemingly only she and the audience can hear. For a while, the film follows her as she tries to figure out the nature and origin of these sounds, a journey that becomes more and more sad and strange, more revealing and more confusing as she goes. wanders the jungle. There, friendly faces, painful secrets and ancient stories await, as do the sights and sounds of a richly evocative natural world. Coming to a conclusion that left my jaw on the screening room floor, Memoria casts a spell like nothing else I’ve seen in Cannes this year; Hope you get a chance to see it as well when Neon releases it in US theaters.

Vicky Krieps in the movie Bergman Island. (CG Cinema)

Another Neon-backed title, this one previewed in the Special Screenings section of the festival, was The Year of the Everlasting Storm, a collection of seven short films that offer a revealing insight into the impact of pandemics in the world. whole world. The seven filmmakers who contributed to the project are Jafar Panahi, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayor, David Lowery and Weerasethakul himself, all of whom have been tasked with filming under strict restrictions and without leaving their own limits of locking. Like most omnibus works, it’s a fascinating bag, although I particularly liked Panahis Life, the latest work by an Iranian filmmaker sadly accustomed to filming in confinement, and Chens The Break Away, a tense drama about a family. Chinese woman who feels the tension of prolonged isolation.

The impact of the pandemic was also manifested, briefly but strangely, in a few of the reports I saw of the competition. The best of them was Drive My Car, an exquisite slow burn from a film by Japanese filmmaker Rysuke Hamaguchi, who was previously in Cannes with Asako I & II. Richly developed from Haruki Murakami’s short story of the same title, the film follows a grieving actor and director (an excellent Hidetoshi Nishijima) who undertakes an artist residency in Hiroshima, where he assigned a driver (Tko Miura ) who, like him, hides serious emotional turmoil beneath a coldly reserved surface.

Hidetoshi Nishijima, left, and Tko Miura in the movie Drive My Car. (The Match Factory)

If that sounds like the setup of a conventional drive-thru bondage drama, well, it is and it isn’t. Hamaguchi is known for its extended run times, but Drive My Car, which lasts nearly three hours, doesn’t waste a single minute: almost every scene in this richly romantic film is full of ideas about heartache and betrayal, nature of acting, the possibility (and impossibility) of catharsis through art, and the sheer joy of watching the lights and landscapes pass by your car window. (It’s been an interesting Cannes for car movies: F9 was screened at festivals designated as Hollywood blockbuster slots, while French director Julia Ducournau galvanized the competition with her body horror thriller Titane, which had more than one reviewer citing David Cronenberg’s automotive erotica classic, Crash.)

Joachim Triers, the worst person in the world, another strong entry-level touching pandemic with a glance, a cutting edge Norwegian comedy-drama that follows an almost 30-year-old woman named Julie (a sensational Renate Reinsve) as she navigates career changes, romantic partners (Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum), wayward impulses and a pervasive sense of being out of step with the expectations of others, and possibly her own. Funny and charming and sexy as everyone comes out of it, but with melancholy shadows that unsurprisingly lengthen over time, it’s a portrayal of millennial angst and indecision that Trier unleashes with part of the same dazzling formal energy and all the boundless sympathy he brought to his previous youth dramas like Reprise and Oslo on August 31st.

Renate Reinsve, left, and Anders Danielsen Lie in The Worst Person In The World. (Pictures of Oslo)

One of the pleasures of The Worst Person in the World, another upcoming Neon release, is that its heroines’ indecisiveness about love, sex, work, family is what propels the narrative around every turn. Something similar could be said of the filmmaker played by Vicky Krieps on Bergman Island, a playful and melancholy meta-charmer who takes place almost entirely on Fr, the Swedish island where Ingmar Bergman made his home and shot several of his films. Beginning as a sun-drenched cinephile travelogue, this entry-level competition from French writer-director Mia Hansen-Lve (Things to Come) gradually turns into something odd and less determined, which doesn’t really pay homage. in Bergman, the people of Fr have this base. amply covered as much as using its heritage as a starting point.

Like most films premiering at Cannes, Bergman Island, which will be released by IFC Films, has received mixed reviews; for every journalist who admired Hansen-Lves’ intelligence and restraint, there was one who found her half too shy and light. But while the author’s understatement is still a Cannes specialty, this year’s festival also gave way to more emotionally emphatic dishes: if you don’t mind the authoritarian lyricism of competition failure Sean Penns Flag Day, you could at least warm up the gorgeous moving images and serious speeches of Where Is Anne Frank, an engaging but overly didactic narration of the Franks story from Israeli director Ari Folman (Waltz With Bashir).

Alicia Vikander, left, Sydney Kowalske and Justin Chon in the movie Blue Bayou. (Focus features)

But for sheer emotional strength, few films have wielded a hammer as downright effective as Blue Bayou, the latest addition to Korean writer, director and actor Justin Chon (Gook, Mrs. Purple). Screened in Un Certain Regard, a section devoted to young emerging filmmakers, the film stars Chon in a formidable performance as Antonio LeBlanc, an underemployed tattoo artist and loving family man who has lived in Louisiana for the most part. of his life, having been adopted from Korea when he was 3 years old. But due to a stroke of bad luck and misplaced papers long ago, he was soon threatened with deportation and separation from his wife (Alicia Vikander) and their children.

It’s a loaded storyline, emotionally and of course politically, that Chon rises to 11 with an extremely unstable directorial hand and questionable narrative choices, but also a commitment to his cast that holds just about everything together. Blue Bayous ‘manipulations can be infuriating, but at best, it makes you feel the directors’ rage against a punitively unfair system; Impressively, Chon refuses to tone down the violence inherent in the act of tearing a family apart. Thundering received at Cannes and due out on September 17 by Focus Features, it is an anguished and imperfect film that captures something of the raw imperfection of life.