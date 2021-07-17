Seth Rogen explains how Paul Rudd’s surprise massage happened in Vegas – The Hollywood Reporter

Seth Rogen says Paul Rudd’s laugh betrayed the prank massage him The ant Man actor shot in Las Vegas, which was revealed by the An American pickle star on Twitter in July.

When Rogen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Friday night, he disclosed more details about the prank, including what Rudd was massaging when Rogen learned it was him. Guest host Nick Kroll spoke about the tweet after Rogen shared a lengthy anecdote about a comically bizarre encounter he had with a friend’s dog, which the actor and now Emmy-nominated producer said he had wanted to talk late at night for “seven years.”

While mimicking Rogen’s distinctive gritty voice and laugh, Kroll read the original tweet. posted earlier this month, word for word, eliciting laughter from Rogen and the audience.

“I was in a Vegas hotel spa once for a massage,” Kroll said. “When I finished I turned around and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me come in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I would notice him immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did everything else.

“So what’s wrong with my experience? Rogen asked after Kroll finished.

“I walked in and got a massage, a good massage and towards the end – actually what really was revealed to me was the masseuse, they started massaging my face a bit”, Rogen remembers.

“And at first I was like ‘Oh, like a facial massage’,” Rogen continued. “It shows how few limits I had. I was even going to open my eyes. Like this stranger is stroking my head now and I’ve paid for it, so might as well let it be.

It was then that the actor revealed how he finally found out that Rudd was rubbing his face. “I heard him start to laugh – and that’s what broke him. I opened my eyes to see Paul Rudd standing above me like hysterical laughter with my cheeks in his hands.

When Rogen first told the prank on Twitter earlier this month, many users questioned the validity of the story. Rogen tweeted that “he was sure” Rudd would confirm the meeting, which the Ant-Man star ultimately did, story Mediate, “Ahaha! This is 100% true.

After Rogen was done, Kroll openly questioned the gender of the original masseuse, telling Rogen, “It’s like you think if it was a woman and it was Paul’s hands, it shows how versatile a Paul Rudd artist is.”

Rogen replied that Paul “is a little man”.

“He’s a little guy. He’s Ant-Man. It’s not a hoax, ”Rogen joked. “That’s why he got this role. He is so small. They bring it out in a special case. They sort of present it to you. They make sure there are no birds in the room.

Later in the interview, Rogen – who owns cannabis company Houseplant – also shared a story about getting high with his stepdad and the hilarious fallout in a Mastro’s Steakhouse.

“I had my stepdad high recently and almost killed him,” Rogen joked. “I don’t know if I should take full responsibility for it honestly, but I smoked weed with my stepdad recently, and he is about 70 years old and doesn’t smoke a lot of weed.”

The writer and producer said his stepfather “took a giant hit” on his way to Mastro Steakhouse in Beverly Hills. That’s when he started coughing “for 15 minutes straight”, which concerned Rogen.

The whole experience ultimately ended with their leaving the restaurant because Rogen’s stepfather was “clearly not well “after he tried to take his pants off and nearly passed out – a move that forced Rogen to” drop “him at a nearby table.

“I rush right in as he passes out and grab him, and the only place I can put him is at a table full of people having dinner, basically,” Rogen said. “The waiter puts the food in front of everyone and they don’t know what to do. From their perspective, it’s as if Seth Rogen just dropped a corpse at their table at the exact moment their steak arrived.

Watch the full interview below.