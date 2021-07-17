Entertainment
Seth Rogen explains how Paul Rudd’s surprise massage happened in Vegas – The Hollywood Reporter
Seth Rogen says Paul Rudd’s laugh betrayed the prank massage him The ant Man actor shot in Las Vegas, which was revealed by the An American pickle star on Twitter in July.
When Rogen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Friday night, he disclosed more details about the prank, including what Rudd was massaging when Rogen learned it was him. Guest host Nick Kroll spoke about the tweet after Rogen shared a lengthy anecdote about a comically bizarre encounter he had with a friend’s dog, which the actor and now Emmy-nominated producer said he had wanted to talk late at night for “seven years.”
While mimicking Rogen’s distinctive gritty voice and laugh, Kroll read the original tweet. posted earlier this month, word for word, eliciting laughter from Rogen and the audience.
“I was in a Vegas hotel spa once for a massage,” Kroll said. “When I finished I turned around and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me come in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I would notice him immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did everything else.
“So what’s wrong with my experience? Rogen asked after Kroll finished.
“I walked in and got a massage, a good massage and towards the end – actually what really was revealed to me was the masseuse, they started massaging my face a bit”, Rogen remembers.
“And at first I was like ‘Oh, like a facial massage’,” Rogen continued. “It shows how few limits I had. I was even going to open my eyes. Like this stranger is stroking my head now and I’ve paid for it, so might as well let it be.
It was then that the actor revealed how he finally found out that Rudd was rubbing his face. “I heard him start to laugh – and that’s what broke him. I opened my eyes to see Paul Rudd standing above me like hysterical laughter with my cheeks in his hands.
When Rogen first told the prank on Twitter earlier this month, many users questioned the validity of the story. Rogen tweeted that “he was sure” Rudd would confirm the meeting, which the Ant-Man star ultimately did, story Mediate, “Ahaha! This is 100% true.
After Rogen was done, Kroll openly questioned the gender of the original masseuse, telling Rogen, “It’s like you think if it was a woman and it was Paul’s hands, it shows how versatile a Paul Rudd artist is.”
Rogen replied that Paul “is a little man”.
“He’s a little guy. He’s Ant-Man. It’s not a hoax, ”Rogen joked. “That’s why he got this role. He is so small. They bring it out in a special case. They sort of present it to you. They make sure there are no birds in the room.
Later in the interview, Rogen – who owns cannabis company Houseplant – also shared a story about getting high with his stepdad and the hilarious fallout in a Mastro’s Steakhouse.
“I had my stepdad high recently and almost killed him,” Rogen joked. “I don’t know if I should take full responsibility for it honestly, but I smoked weed with my stepdad recently, and he is about 70 years old and doesn’t smoke a lot of weed.”
The writer and producer said his stepfather “took a giant hit” on his way to Mastro Steakhouse in Beverly Hills. That’s when he started coughing “for 15 minutes straight”, which concerned Rogen.
The whole experience ultimately ended with their leaving the restaurant because Rogen’s stepfather was “clearly not well “after he tried to take his pants off and nearly passed out – a move that forced Rogen to” drop “him at a nearby table.
“I rush right in as he passes out and grab him, and the only place I can put him is at a table full of people having dinner, basically,” Rogen said. “The waiter puts the food in front of everyone and they don’t know what to do. From their perspective, it’s as if Seth Rogen just dropped a corpse at their table at the exact moment their steak arrived.
Watch the full interview below.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/seth-rogen-paul-rudd-surprise-vegas-massage-1234984051/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]