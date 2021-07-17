With Fighter, Citadel and Mythoverse, Bollywood filmmakers experiment with new storytelling formats





Bollywood filmmakers reinvent themselves over time. The same goes for the public, who get used to various stories and formats through western exposure. Not too long ago, Netflix and Charlie Brooker introduced Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which was a unique, immersive, and choose-your-own format. He managed to attract attention for his novelty. Likewise, the success of anthology films on Indian OTT platforms is also a testament to the fact that freshness is in high demand. Now, Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Siddharth Anand have announced India’s first aerial action adventure franchise, the first of which will be Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan with Fighter. “With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for an action-loving global theater audience that craves spectacle and big screen experience,” said Siddharth. The film will have a large budget and will incorporate new production techniques. Elsewhere, Raj and DK will lead the Indian version of Citadel, which is also one-of-a-kind projects to emerge in the West. With the Mothership series starting in Hollywood, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden (already filming), Citadel will also have local productions in Italy, Mexico, India and other countries. Each series will have references to each other, making it a truly global franchise. This is a big budget spy franchise concept developed for Amazon for the Russo Brothers. Ram Madhvani also announced India’s first water-based action-adventure thriller. It is called Diving. Madhu Mantena is supporting a very big budget ‘mythoverse’ that will tap into India’s rich history to bring to the world the very first cinematic universe based on mythology. Madhu recently said that a 3-part Ramayana shoot will be the first project in this new universe of films. It is said that the budget exceeds Rs 600 crore. Producer Aditya Chopra also plans to create a universe out of his spy movie series War and Ek Tha Tiger. Pathan, along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, would refer to Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise. The director of Uri: The Surgical Strike Aditya Dhar is also preparing to film his ambitious project The Immortal Ashwatthama which mixes mythology and modern cinematographic techniques, thus promising a new experience for viewers. With bigger budgets and advanced technology arriving at a rapid pace, Indian viewers are ready for cinematic shows like James Cameron did with Avatar in 2009. The filmmakers, meanwhile, plan to create. of history in the film industry. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

