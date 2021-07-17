6 stars who chose it





Bollywood Celebrities Surrogacy Stories: For many people, using gestational surrogacy to have babies has become a method of choice. Although this method of having a child in the womb of another person has seen its share of ups and downs in Indian society and law, it has also gained some recognition and acceptance. In India, having surrogate babies has become more common than a few years ago. The increased acceptance of this method can also be seen in its portrayal in Indian films. From the movie Chori Chori Chupke Chupke to the next movie Mimicry,surrogacy is slowly making its way into Indian families. Besides the general public, several celebrities have also opted for surrogacy to welcome their children. Here are six Bollywood celebrities who have opted for surrogacy: Ekta Kapoor In January 2019, film and television producer Ekta Kapoor welcomed her surrogate-born son. The Balaji Telefilms producer became a single mother through surrogacy at the age of 27. Before Kapoor, his brother Tusshar Kapoor also embraced fatherhood through surrogacy. In an interview with Hindustan times, Kapoor said that her life has changed and if there is something that is most important in her life, it is her son Laksshya. Lisa Ray In 2018, actress Lisa Ray and her husband Jason Dehni became parents of twins through surrogacy. After the birth of his daughters Sufi and Soleil, the actor shared a photo of the twins thanking his fans for their support and blessing. The caption of her message read: “Move the world back: this is Souffl (Sufi plus Sun). My daughters know that the future is female. (Sic)” Move the world back: this is Souffl (Sufi plus Sun) My daughters know that the future is feminine. Thank you for all your support and blessings. Take a village (and thank you @bombaytimes @Bazinga_Ent) pic.twitter.com/tsZmeAcr3M – Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) September 17, 2018 Karan johar In March 2017, director-producer Karan Johar announced that he had become a father to twins through surrogacy. Sharing a heartfelt message on his Twitter account, the actor shared the news of the arrival of his newborns. In her post, Johar expressed his gratitude to the surrogate mother of her twins and the doctor who made surrogacy possible. In his post, he wrote that it was an emotional but thoughtful decision he made after considering all the responsibilities and duties of being a parent. pic.twitter.com/OyGb4SnwId – Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 5, 2017 Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan Ex-couple Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan welcomed their son Aazad Rao Khan in 2011 through surrogacy. After breaking the news, Khan said in an interview that being in the public eye they would have been questioned about it anyway and they never felt defensive about the decision. He also said their openness to surrogacy could be helpful for people. Gauri Khan-Shah Rukh Khan Actor Shah Rukh Khan announced the birth of his son AbRam in 2013 and mentioned that he was born through surrogacy. In the announcement, he expressed gratitude to AbRam’s surrogate mother, doctor and staff who made this possible. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra In 2020, the couple announced that they had become parents to a baby girl and welcomed their second child through surrogacy. Share the news, Shilpa shetty posted on social media that they are delighted to announce the arrival of their daughter Samisha Shetty. The actor also shared the meaning of his name which means “someone like God”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shethepeople.tv/art-culture/bollywood-celebrities-surrogacy-shilpa-shetty-karan-johar-shah-rukh-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

