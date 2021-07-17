Priyanka Chopra slips into a chic swimsuit as she rings the bell on her birthday weekend, see photos | Bollywood





Priyanka Chopra Jonas started her birthday weekend on an elegant note. The actor is set to celebrate his 39th birthday on Sunday, July 18. On Saturday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo to show off her “Pri-birthday vibes.” In the photo, Priyanka Chopra was seen sitting on what appears to be a patio lounge chair and enjoying the sun outdoors. She was seen wearing a chic black top with a pair of blue denim which she styled with a long chain and a set of box-shaped sunglasses. She tied her hair back in a messy, lazy look. Priyanka Chopra starts her birthday weekend with a selfie. She also shared a few photos where she was seen wearing a swimsuit and enjoying the sun. Priyanka shared the photos with the caption “Expectation vs. Reality”. Priyanka is likely to celebrate her birthday in London this year. The actor has been posted to the UK since the start of the year. She had completed her Text For You project earlier this year. She then immersed herself in the making of her next Citadel series. The project is supported by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers and also stars Game of Thrones former Richard Madden. While Priyanka was in London, it’s unclear whether her husband, singer Nick Jonas, would join her in the UK and celebrate his birthday in person with her. Nick has been busy with his upcoming project and band, Jonas Brothers, in the United States. He recently shared a video showing off his new look, possibly for his upcoming Jersey Boys movie. The singer-actor tries out the role of Frankie Valli in the film. However, it looks like Priyanka will have her cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra by her side. The latter arrived in London earlier this week. She revealed that she took a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in London and that Priyanka was by her side after the gunfire. Also Read: Khushi Kapoor And Her Stepsister Anshula Kapoor Get The Same Tattoos: ‘Because We Get Along’ Besides Text For You and Citadel, Priyanka also has a few other projects going on. This includes Matrix 4 starring Keanu Reeves, Priyanka’s collaboration with Mindy Kaling on a wedding-themed romantic comedy film, and a Bollywood film, details of which have yet to be revealed.

