20 of the least scientific scenes in Bollywood movies ranked

Bollywood has given real gems over the years. Most of these gemstones are also found to be highly unscientific. While we skipped the sci-fi genre for obvious reasons, there are still scenes that would give my high school physics teacher a mild cardiac arrest.

# 21 Amar Akbar Anthony

It’s a scene where science leaps 100 years and three brothers get involved in direct blood transfusion to save their mother. They can do all of this because ‘Maa ka pyaar‘and also because they were triplets.

# 20 Jaani Dushman

Armaan Kohlithe snake dude becomes the unholy combination of the villain of Terminator 2 and each character of The matrix.

# 19Diya Aur Toofan

They make abrain transplantscene. I could explain it if I knew what was going on in the scene.

# 18 Tum Mere Ho

Aamir KhanThe character of s asks a snake to suck the poison out of the body of another human, who has been bitten by a snake. And no, this is not an exaggeration or an “honest” description. This is what happens.

# 17 Race 2

And you thought Fast Furious went too far. These guys jump out of a plane crashing into a car, which just happens to haveparachute, which they use to land safely on a cliff.

# 16

While excessive action sequences are expected from a Rohit Shetty film, perhaps that was a bit too much.Singham, our hero, goes out in slow motion, while his police car drives away at least 40-50 km / h. Everyone’s in slow motion except our main man here.

# 15 Principal Prem Ki Deewani Hoon

This is the scene wherePankaj Kapoorhas an accident and flies away and lands safely, like a fluffy old Superman.

# 14 Race 3

Salman khanraise a rocket launcher and launch rockets at will. Remember, this is a gun that should be loaded in the back of heavy military trucks and should be used by a group of people because you know, only recoil will kill you.

# 13 Clerk

In what can be described as the most Desh bhakti scene never shot,Ashok Kumar, who suffers from a cardiac arrest gets up and is better because the character of Manoj Kumar finds a battery for an old radio which plays patriotic songs.

# 12 Border

Suneil Shettysleeps with his head buried in the hot sands of the deserts of Rajasthan because he thinks the soil knows he is Indian and will protect him.

# 11 Gunda

Mithun dauses a cycle as a shield. He’s hiding behind, or at least he thought he was hiding behind the cycle. He crouches and shoots down the bad guys. But the bad guys just don’t seem to hit the mark.

# 10 Singham

Although it is considered one of theAjay Devgnmore competent films, the film is severely comedic in terms of the action scenes. Here, the character of Devgn uproots a lamppost and hits people with it. Plus, throughout the movie, every time he slaps a villain on the head, he bounces off the floor.

# 9 Ajooba

While we couldn’t find this exact video online, you can watch it in the movie.here. In this particular scene, Amitabh Bachchan’s mother is a dolphin. Go figure!

# 8 June

In this scene,Rahul royturns into a tiger. That’s it!

# 7 Karan Arjun

Apparently DNA and genetics and all that is nonsense. Becausetwin brothers, who are deceased return to their mothers with the appearance they had in their previous life, despite having been born to different parents.

# 6 Kya Kehna

Saif Ali Khancycle and jump from cliff to cliff, at a distance of at least 50-60 meters and does so without even needing a ramp.

# 5 December 16

In this scene, a child helps defuse a bomb by having the villain say the magic code words: “Dushmann ki vidaai ka waqt badalna hai‘. Explaining what’s going on in this scene is almost impossible because everything that could happen is happening here. You can always check it onYoutube.

# 4 Shapathe

In this scene you will find villains flying out of nowhere and Jacky Shroff just grabs them in the air and throws them. You’ll also see bad guys unload their automatic rifles onMithun Da, who is hit a million and once but never bleeds once.

# 3 Ghajini

I understand the intention of the film was to exaggerate butAamir Khanstraight slap a guy’s head. First, I’m pretty sure it’s illegal. Second, HOW?

# 2 Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroffjust pull out 3 helicopters and a bunch of tanks, like he’s the creepy Hulk. There is no superhuman explanation behind this. He’s just a regular guy who seems to have gone to a dojo as a kid to learn karate.

# 1 Amar Akbar Anthony

It is only fair that we end with this film. There is a scene in this movie where a blind Nirupa Roy regains her sight just by staring at a statue of Saibaba.

That’s why we still believe in alternative gibberish.