Macquarie Street to film TV show despite lockdown orders
Russel crowes latest passion project Poker face will also begin filming this week in multiple locations across Sydney, including Fox Studios and the $ 140 million penthouse at the top James packers Crown residences.
A-listers seek slice of normality in lockdown
Without luxury is never easy and even less so when you are an Oscar winner.
To animate the confinement Russel crowe made room for a Scandinavian barrel sauna on the balcony of his $ 25 million apartment at the end of Finger Wharf in Woolloomooloo.
It is said in Emerald City that the Finnish sauna was installed on Crowes’ balcony last week, no doubt leaving neighbors like the Australian Navy in the hope that Crowe will go all the way with Monty while using his sweatbox from luxury (which costs over $ 10,000).
And it seems Crowe isn’t the only star craving the finer things in life.
Wednesday, the former prime minister Paul keating was spied on performing an essential shopping assignment at a high-end antique dealer Ian hadlow in Paddington.
Keating traveled through the decorative arts, furniture, works of art, sculpture and fine art of all eras and styles before later returning to his Potts Point office.
Hollywood exodus from Sydney
Hardly a day last year without a Bombardier Challenger plane touching down in the port city as international celebrities fled countries affected by the pandemic for solitude, safety and sunshine.
Dozens of international productions have been drawn to Australia with the promise of a relatively COVID-free existence and generous government grants.
Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder, Three thousand years of desire, and the mini-series Nine Perfect Strangers based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling book were just a few of the productions filmed across New South Wales.
Celebrity spotting has become the norm for Sydneysiders, be it Natalie Portman grocery shopping at Double Bay Woolies, Matt damon Bondi in Tottis at the restaurant, Zac Efron dinner at Catalinas in Rose Bay or Christian Bale hang out on the northern beaches.
The guestbook also included Awkwafina, Melissa McCarthy, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, Tilda Swinton, Tom Hanks and Liam neeson.
Some have lived like a local and seem to be settling here permanently.
Emerald City includes Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied and their friends Isla Fisher and husband Sacha Baron Cohen everyone continues to call Sydney home. Their children attend the same private school in the eastern suburbs. Portman played opposite Chris Hemsworth in Thor and is rumored to play in crows upcoming thriller Poker face.
But although the British pop star Rita Ora and director Kiwi Taika Waititi found love with each other while in Sydney, they fled the city after their respective projects ended. The couple reunited in Los Angeles where they celebrated together on July 4.
And while Emerald City revealed Neil patrick harris also made a quick exit after Australians are talented (which he was to judge) has been postponed, rumors have emerged that his production deal with Seven includes a stint on Celebrity big brother, titled Big brother VIP.
Salon takes a sarcastic blow
An eastern suburban salon owner took a few noses after appearing to ignore the effects of the COVID lockdown on the hairdressing industry when it appeared on ABC last week. Christophe Hunter, owner of the Willomina hair salon in Woollahra, told the national broadcaster he was well prepared for the recent forced shutdown of his business.
We were very generously rewarded with the federal government’s job retention program so we were able to sit back on some of that money last year and to be completely honest we thought it could happen again. and were in a good enough position to shut the business down, Hunter explained, bragging about continuing to pay staff time off and extra weeks’ pay despite not being able to open his salon.
However, the founder of Edwards & Co Jaye edwards says the Hunters company is not an accurate representation of the industry.
Chris runs a salon with about 3 staff and capacity for 10, my Crown Street salon alone has 30 chairs and employs over 40 hairdressers, Edwards said in Emerald City.
We have rent to pay for several salons, and this time around the owners aren’t so forgiving, we have suppliers to pay.
Edwards operates eight salons across the country and employs 150 people. In an effort to keep his business afloat during the lockdown, Edwards created a DIY home dye kit for customers in need of color touch-ups.
