Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 premiere: Divyanka Tripathi impresses Rohit Shetty, hugs iguana and crocodile

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 premiered on Saturday night and host Rohit Shetty kicked off the adventure show with a tiger by his side. Soon, he forced Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari and other contestants to face their fears. Arjun Bijlani won the first round of the show on Friday.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 aura Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mehek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood and the singers Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill as competitors.

While Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya failed in their first tasks in the series, it was Divyanka Tripathi who became the thief of the series. During one task, she managed to impress host Rohit Shetty, as well as her fellow contestants. She chose an iguana and a crocodile for the task.

Take a look at the episode from the premiere:

11:30 p.m .: Saurabh Raj Jain managed to complete the task, but Divyanka Tripathi impressed everyone by hugging iguanas and crocodiles to move them from box to box. After announcing her as the winner of the task, Rohit also said he could spot a runner-up at Divyanka.

Divyanka Tripathi during the waterfall.

11:15 p.m.: The next stunt involved a face to face with the hyena. Nikki Tamboli was the first to attempt the task, and she gave up halfway when she couldn’t move a porcupine to a new location. However, she managed to complete the next part of the task which was to enter a hyena cage. Divyanka Tripathi and Saurabh Raaj Jain also attempted the task.

Nikki Tamboli during the task.

11:00 AFTERNOON HOURS: Rohit Shetty had to sit down first, then lie down when he couldn’t accept all the jargon-filled explanations Abhinav Shukla had after finishing his stunt. “I can understand now, bhai! Your feelings.” Rohit then announced that Abhinav Shukla was the winner of the task.

Rohit Shetty mocks Ahinav Shukla’s speaking style.

10:45 p.m .: Rahul Vaidya was the second person to attempt the stunt. He couldn’t do it and fell off the ramp. He stayed in the air with just the harness holding him back. Abhinav Shukla was next and he manages to finish it.

Rahul Vaidya fails his first shot.

10:30 p.m .: Rohit then took Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood to task and asked them to prove who was a bigger fan of his films. Soon the filmmaker presented the next stunt for the task. Competitors were expected to walk on a ramp, placed on a height, and hit the buzzer after clearing hedges of movable planks and a hole in the ramp. Aastha Gill was the first to try it.

Aastha Gill performs her stunt.

10:15 p.m .: Shweta Tiwari and Anushka Sen led the gang as Rohit Shetty presented the first task of the day. They had to pull a flag out of a cage, compete with three cheetahs and reach the finish line after overcoming obstacles on the way. As Shweta managed to reach the finish line, the cheetah reached the finish line in front of her. Arjun Bijlani also performed the task and he emerged victorious as he took the least time to complete the race.

10 p.m .: Shweta Tiwari then made her entrance and received a special message from her daughter, Palak Tiwari. Palak appeared in a video to introduce Shweta before revealing that her mother, actor Shweta Tiwari, is afraid of darkness and lizards. She said, “All of her fears made our lives difficult. We sleep with all the lights on.

Shweta Tiwari faces her first challenge in the series.

9.45 p.m .: The show started right away with tasks. Divyanka Tripathi was asked to step over a small crocodile and as we saw her scared, Vishal Aditya Singh joked, Divyanka ye bade wale sasurji hain, muh fula ke baithe hain (It is the elder father-in-law who is angry). She celebrated when she finally did.

Divyanka Tripath tries her first task. (Color TV)

Rohit Shetty then said Nikki Tamboli told the show crew that she was afraid of butterflies. He then asked her to greet a group of butterflies wrapped in a glass box. Rohit did her best to get her over it, but she continued to cry whenever she got closer to the box. However, she quickly got over her fear and kept her face in the box for a while.

Nikki Tamboli faces her fears in the series.

9:30 p.m .: The show started with Rohit Shetty introducing the concept of the show and talking about the risks involved. Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mehek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood and the singers Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill were then presented as candidates.

Rohit Shetty makes his grand entrance.

Rubina Dilaik also makes an appearance when we see her via Abhinav Shuklas’ phone while he was on their video call.

Soon the contestants reach the plateau in a jeep and Rohit threatens them with a ferocious tiger by his side.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 aired Saturday night on Colors TV.