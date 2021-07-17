LPU Performing Arts Student Makes Bollywood Debut With College Diaries Web Series





A final year performing arts and theater student at LPU, Sahil Kumar entered the Bollywood industry making his debut with Web-Series College Diaries. Currently he is filming with co-starring actors including Harsh Beniwal, Ritwik Sahore and others in the city of Chandigarh. Sahil is reportedly seen as one of three senior college students, having completed various shoots at different locations. Prior to that he also worked in India’s longest-running reality crime television series Crime Patrol by Sony TV for its episode number 443-Taana Baana. He is currently making his debut in this web series directed by acclaimed director Prem Mistry. Sahil has always been fascinated by theater and the performing arts. Previously, he participated in four national LPU theater competitions, where he exhibited his supreme theatrical prowess and won top prizes and accolades. The College Diaries seems to be a story of maturity, which brings out experiences that most can relate to at their university. days. The series is about university students where each of them has different character traits. Wait for the series to find out how these characters adapt to their lifestyle and conquer their passion and dream. In fact, the main cast of MX Player’s upcoming college web series were revealed while filming in Chandigarh. Claiming to be one of India’s largest OTT (Over-the-Top) players with over 200 million daily active users, MX Player has showcased its offering of original and licensed content to a large user base. It is one of the best OTT platforms for 1.3 billion Indians. It should be mentioned that LPU is the premier institute of journalism, mass communication, film and creative arts in North India. Its departments offer UG, PG and Ph D programs recognized by UGC in Mass Communication, Journalism, Performing Arts and Theater, Television and Film Production, with particular emphasis on developing skills relevant to the industry in order to improve employability and entry into related sectors. It has relevant industry links with the Lalit Kala Academy (National Academy of Art, New Delhi), the University of Pennsylvania (United States) and many others. Many of its students, even from other fields, have won national and international accolades, including honors at the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival award ceremonies.

