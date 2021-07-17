Actress Nayla Jaffri dies in Karachi – Celebrity





Actor Nayla Jaffri, one of PTV’s Golden Age cast, died Saturday after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and has struggled ever since. His death was announced by his friend Furqan Siddiqui on Twitter. Jaffri made headlines earlier this year after appealing to production houses to pay her royalties for her shows as she struggled to fund her chemotherapy. Her video message highlighted the difficulty she faced in affording health care. This video was also uploaded by Siddiqui. The government of Sindh had announced that it would cover his medical expenses after several celebrities made their voices heard for his cause. Jaffri had worked in numerous plays and theatrical productions, gaining many fans through her acting skills. Some of his famous works include Aa Mujh Ko Sulana, Desi Girls and Thodi Si Khushiyan. As news of her disappearance spread across social media, several celebrities took to Instagram to mourn her loss. Our deepest condolences go out to his family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1635638/actor-nayla-jaffri-passes-away-in-karachi

