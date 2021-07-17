Christina Aguilera at the Hollywood Bowl: concert recap





She went on to deliver versions of her hits including “Ain’t No Other Man”, “What a Girl Wants”, “Fighter” and, of course, “Genie in a Bottle”, reimagined as compelling orchestral pop crossovers. with the help of both his group and the LA Phil led by Dudamel.

Seeing the energy of a crowd in person singing to her for the first time in over a year, Aguilera herself had her eyes cloudy. “I hope I have eliminated all the tears,” she told the audience. “I’m a town crier, so this morning, when I came to rehearse, I just got to be a spectator for a moment because [the LA Phil] was rehearsing, and oh my god it’s a moment of a lifetime because my mom was a violinist […] I remember all those images of her playing the violin every night in our living room and being around classical music all my life. “ “I was originally, of course, inspired by the great Rodgers and Hammerstein and The sound of music being the first thing that ever spoke to me musically. I wanted to be Julie Andrews on the hills and tonight is that moment for me, “she continued with a laugh, pointing to the mountain on stage she opened the show from atop.” I’m just constantly inspired by the hills. composers and the way they create worlds and take you to other places and have new perspectives of hearing things, it’s just amazing. “ It was therefore appropriate that Aguilera brought out A big big worldIan Axel to deliver a film version of their duo “Say Something”, with Axel on piano and the Philharmonic adding a tender orchestral accompaniment that resembled a score straight out of a movie. To wrap up the evening of “resurrection,” in Dudamel’s words, Aguilera gave fans the moment they were waiting for. Emerging on stage for an encore in a flowing black dress, the singer belted “Beautiful”, her ode to self-acceptance. With over 17,000 voices singing the lyrics, it was a much needed moment of unity after a year spent in isolation. Check out the full concert list below and purchase tickets for Aguilera’s second show at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, July 17. here. “Finally” by Etta James

Isn’t that another man

genie in a bottle

The voice inside

Peaches / Can’t Hold Us Back

Married

Say something

Dirty

Xpress / Lady Marmalade

With you

What a girl wants

“It’s a man’s world” by James Brown

Fighter Again:

Beautiful

