Caitlyn Jenner flies to Australia to film Big Brother 2 months before the election.





Two months away from special election to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom, gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner flew to Australia. Jenners’ team confirmed the candidate was overseas after Australian publications reported she flew to Sydney to appear on Celebrity Big Brother. Jenner vehemently denied that his campaign was stopping just because she was over 7,000 miles away. In one tweet friday After the news broke, Jenner said she was honoring a work commitment she made before she even decided to run for governor. It added: My campaign team is fully operational, just like me. I’m in this race to win for California because it’s worth fighting for. We now know exactly what the Trump-backed Arizona audit will do Bill Cosbys post exposes one of the biggest problems in the US legal system Congress could finally pass immigration reform in a very strange way Is America’s Decline Inevitable? The election to dismiss Newsom is scheduled for September 14, and the ballots will begin mailing to voters next month. The ballots will contain two questions, first whether the Democratic governor should be recalled and second who should replace him. It’s unclear how long Jenner will be gone, but Australia requires anyone arriving from overseas to go through 14 days of quarantine. Jenners’ spokeswoman said she would be back in time for a bus tour through California ahead of the election. TMZ hears about sources close to production that Jenner will be in Australia for three weeks, including the two-week quarantine. The arrival of former Olympians in Australia has sparked some controversy amid strict COVID-19 restrictions that have even prevented some citizens from leaving the country. A group representing Australians stranded abroad called Jenners’ arrival a slap in the face. Jenner has made her opposition to COVID-19 restrictions in California one of her main campaign platforms. Draconian blocks didn’t work before and don’t work now! When will politicians get it ?! she tweeted on June 29. Jenner is one of many Republicans trying to replace Newsom, including former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, former Rep. Doug Ose and radio host Larry Elder. Democrats broadly support Newsom and there is no big names running. Friday was the deadline for candidates to submit their documents and the official list of candidates will be known next week. Jenner filed her papers on Thursday.

