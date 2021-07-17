



Jaap van Zweden, the musical director of the New York Philharmonic, will lead the orchestra in four concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater this week

Well done! Vail The New York Philharmonic returns to the Vail Valley this week for its residency with Bravo! Vail. As America’s oldest symphony orchestra and one of the largest in the world, the New York Philharmonic was a highlight at Bravo! Vail since they began performing at the festival in 2003. The full orchestra will perform six concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater between July 21 and July 28, and the New York Philharmonic String Quartet will perform one concert room on Tuesday July 20 at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Tuesday’s chamber performance will begin at 7 p.m. and feature the New York Philharmonic String Quartet performing Mendelssohn and Schumann, accompanied by Bravo! Vail Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott at the piano. The entire orchestra will take the stage for the first time on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to present Beethovens’ Piano Concert No.4 and Mozart’s Symphony No.40. This week’s four performances will be conducted by New York Philharmonic Music Director Jaap van Zweden. Wednesday’s show stars highly acclaimed pianist Daniil Trifonov, who was portrayed by London time like, “arguably the most amazing pianist of our time”. On Friday, van Zweden will lead soloist Carter Brey on cello to deliver Franz Joseph Haydns’ cello concerto, and the orchestra will also perform Fate Now Conquers by Carlos Simon and Souvenir de Florence by Tchaikovsky. The Friday performance is the last show available on Bravo! Vail livestream, for which tickets are available for $ 15 on the Bravo! Vail website. On Saturday evening, the orchestra will perform Shostakovich’s electrifying Concerto No.1 for piano, trumpet and strings, featuring Conrad Tao on piano and principal trumpeter of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra Christopher Martin. Other works tonight include Jessie Montgomery’s Records From A Vanishing City, inspired by the composer’s musical memories of his childhood in New York City, and Haydn’s Oxford Symphony. Jaap van Zweden conducts his final performance from the residency Sunday evening, starting with Julia Perry’s study for orchestra before leading pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet in Ravel’s jazzy, mercurial and extremely entertaining G piano concerto. The evening ends with Stravinsky’s suite to Pulcinella. Free chamber music and concerts This week at Bravo! Vail also offers a number of small chamber music shows and free community concerts that take place in the valley. Tickets are free for all of the shows listed below, but reservations are required on Bravo! Vail website. Award-winning string quartet Viano will perform three free chamber concerts this week, two at the Vail Interfaith Chapel and one at Bravo! The Vail Music Box stage which will be located at the EagleVail pavilion

Well done! Vail Tuesday at 1 p.m., Bravo! Vail Piano Fellows Dominic Cheli and Chaeyoung Park will join award-winning string quartet Viano for an afternoon of Beethoven and Franck at the Vail Interfaith Chapel. Formed in 2015 at the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, the Viano String Quartet recently won first prize at the Banff International String Quartet Competition 2019. “Each season, I am particularly happy to bring together our Piano Fellows and our chamber musicians in residence,” said artistic director Anne-Marie McDermott. “Playing chamber music and exploring this incredibly rich repertoire is a tremendous source of inspiration and connection.” The Viano String Quartet will give another performance Thursday at 1 pm at the Vail Interfaith Chapel, this time playing Evergreen by Caroline Shaw and Op. Dvorak. 106 quartet. Later in the day, at 6 p.m., the quartet will give their last free performance on the Bravo! The Vail Music Box Stage which will be located at the EagleVail Pavilion. There are also two Little Listeners @ The Library performances this week. These performances are 30 minutes long and are designed for children to interact with festival musicians and learn music and instruments in an accessible and accessible way. The first show is at 2:30 p.m. on Mondays at the Gypsum Public Library and another on Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. at the Eagle Public Library. Tickets are free, but reservations are required. For more information and to purchase tickets or make reservations for any of the above shows, visit bravovail.org.

