Due to his selfless work during the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s fan base has grown significantly. One of his supporters recently traveled 1,200 kilometers to meet him in Mumbai and express his admiration for him.

On social media, a video of Sood greeting a fan has gone viral. As a sign of respect, the fan presented the actor with a flower garland and rained flowers at his feet in the video. As a result, Sood forced the man to wear the garland. He also asked where he was.

This is not the first time that an admirer of Sood has expressed his admiration. One of his fans had already walked from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet him. On the other hand, another had his face and name tattooed on his arm.

Also read: Sonu Sood reacts to a child breaking the television when he sees him banging on the screen; Said Arrreee, don’t break your televisions

Keywords : Corona, Corona Virus, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Disease, Coronavirus Pandemic, Covid-19, Cycles, Fan, Features, India Fights Corona, Instagram, Meet, Pandemics, Sonu Sood, video, War Against Virus, Watch video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay tuned. day with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.