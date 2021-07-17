Once Upon a Time in Hollywood the book doesn’t try to answer the movie

[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for both the book and movie of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood]

When Once upon a time in hollywood was published in book form, there were those who took hold of a particular chapter where it was revealed that Cliff Booth had killed his wife on purpose. In the film, this event is left ambiguous, but in the book, author / screenwriter / director Quentin Tarantino reveals that Cliff purposefully cut his throbbing wife in half with a harpoon gun, then immediately felt bad about it. Such a revelation would seemingly undermine the character, transforming him from a sympathetic yet mysterious character to a cold-blooded murderer. But Tarantino knows the challenge he faces, and he uses a different medium – the novel – to change his approach rather than just repeating the rhythms of the film by hand.

What’s frustrating about the answer to this chapter of the book is that the book never claims to “answer” to anything on the film. It is clear from the start that Tarantino, rather than simply “novelizing” his film by turning scenes into written chapters, is using the form of the novel to tell the story of Once upon a time in hollywood in a new way. To say that one version “undermines” the other is a refusal to accept them as similar entities operating on different wavelengths. Tarantino admits this in the early chapters when Cliff, who in the book turns out to be a big movie buff, ponders what novels allow an author to do:

Foreign films, Cliff thought, were more like novels. They didn’t care whether you liked the main characters or not. And Cliff found it intriguing.

This sentiment follows an earlier sighting by “Cliff” (becoming Tarantino’s spokesperson for a variety of opinions regarding cinema) where he notes that Hollywood films have too often portrayed killers in a sentimental light while in reality these “these mercenary faces don’t have sentimental bones in their bodies” is how Tarantino chooses to write Cliff in the Once upon a time delivered. On the page, Tarantino does not have the advantage of Brad pittis a terrific and endearing performance, but he has all the time in the world for side stories of how Cliff acquired his dog Brandy by using him in aerial fights and ultimately killing his former owner.

In the book, Cliff is a war hero who was very good at killing, understands him intimately, and in his post-war career he copes with it on several occasions. You can complain that it’s not the cliff in the movie, but it should be obvious because the cliff on the page could never be the same character, and that’s what Tarantino uses a novel to explore. It’s not just ‘getting into the character’s head’, but rather seeing how a reader reacts differently from an audience. When we all look at Cliff on the screen he must elicit some reaction or Tarantino could lose us for the two hours and forty-one minutes he has us. But books are different animals, and I’m glad Tarantino chose to push our boundaries a bit and test our investment in a character like Cliff. It’s easy to love Cliff when he’s played by Brad Pitt and beats up the Manson family. It’s harder when he thinks of his reluctant respect for Charles Manson’s ability to prostitute underage girls.

This obscurity is where the book runs into trouble, not because it’s not the movie, but because Tarantino so fits into his work that you start to feel uncomfortable knowing where. he draws the line between himself and as a storyteller. If you are looking for his thoughts on the Swedish erotic drama of 1967 I’m curious (yellow), it’s probably Tarantino. If you’re looking for his thoughts on pimping women, it’s harder because you get stuff like this:

“You can’t fuck them like you fuck your best friend’s girlfriend.” You can’t fuck them like you fuck your father’s mistress. It’s fuck for fun. It’s work. For work, they fuck clients for money. For work, you fuck them for money. And believe me, they are harder to please. If you want to keep them online, you better fuck them good, and you better fuck them a lot. Which means you’re gonna fuck them when you don’t want to fuck them, and you’re gonna fuck them good. And the more bitches you have, the more you’re going to do. More bitches means more fucking. No sleep at work. You get lazy even four fucking days, that bitch is going to wake up.

Of course, this question of where does “Tarantino the author” and “Tarantino the individual” begin is a fascinating one, and has been since he has become the incredibly public face of all his films right from the scene. ‘opening of Tank dogs where he pontificates on the true meaning of “Like a Virgin”. The novel of Once upon a time in hollywood makes this problem more immediate since as an author we are drawn deeper into his words and state of mind, and yet I don’t want to make any claims about myself to whom I never even spoken, let alone as an individual. I can say that scenes like the one above certainly make me disgusting, but that feeling also helps the book separate from the movie.

What I liked the most Once upon a time in hollywood as a book is that it was not read as an “extended cut” from the film. Yes, there are “new scenes”, but there are also scenes that take place in completely new settings, and the order of the story is changed so that the ending is completely different (the book ends with Rick coming to an end. feels like he really pulled off an upcoming scene with Trudi rather than Rick Sharon tate and his friends). This is in addition to Tarantino’s ability to include little detours like his thoughts on the films of Akira Kurosawa or write a whole story for the TV series Lancer.

To go look in the Once upon a time in hollywood book and using it to decrypt the movie does both a disservice. It’s fair to hold one version in higher esteem than the other, but you also have to recognize that they have different goals because the medium dictates different results, and trying to reproduce the film in the book would be folly that cannot be. would serve neither. Once upon a time in hollywood has no “answers” to the film; instead, it offers a new way of experiencing the story that honors its new format rather than just transcribing the film.

