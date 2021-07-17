‘Titane’ wins the highest distinction in Cannes, the second in history for a director | Nation





Julia Ducournau’s Titane, a savage body horror thriller featuring car sex and a surprisingly tender heart, won the Palme d’Or at the cannes film festival, making Ducournau the second director to win the festival’s highest honor in its 74-year history. Saturday’s victory was announced in error by the president of the jury Spike Lee at the head of the closing ceremony, broadcast in France on Canal +, triggering a few moments of confusion. Ducournau, a French filmmaker, did not come on stage to accept the award until the official announcement at the end of the ceremony. But the first clue didn’t diminish his emotional response. Excuse me, I’m still nodding my head, Decournau said, catching his breath. Is it real? Why am I even speaking English right now? After several false starts, Lee implored Sharon Stone to make the announcement, explaining: She’s not going to ruin everything. The problems started when Lee was asked to say which prize would be awarded first. Instead, he announced the final prize for the evening, as fellow sworn colleague Mati Diop plunged his head in his hands and others rushed to stop him. Lee, himself, spent several moments with his head in his hands before profusely apologizing for taking much of the suspense out of the evening. Decournau’s victory was a long-awaited triumph. The only former director to win Cannes’ highest honor among cinema’s most prestigious awards was Jane Campion for The Piano in 1993. In recent years, frustration with gender parity at Cannes has increased, including in 2018, when 82 women including Agnes Varda, Cate Blanchett and Salma Hayek protested against gender inequality on the Cannes red carpet. Their number signified the films of female directors selected to compete for the Palme d’Or 82 against 1,645 films directed by men. This year, four of the 24 films competing for the Palme were directed by women. The Cannes closing ceremony capped 12 days of red carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the start of the pandemic in its almost usual form. With smaller crowds and mandatory masks in theaters, Cannes has moved forward with an ambitious world cinema roster. Last year, Cannes was completely wiped out by the pandemic. In 2019, the Palme went to Bong Joon Hos Parasite, who also took the best picture at the Oscars. The rest were spread over a film list that included many top international filmmakers. The Grand Prize was an honor shared between Iranian drama A Hero and Finnish director Juho Kuosmanens Apartment No. 6. The award for best director went to Leos Carax for Annette, the fantastic musical that opened the festival. The award was accepted by musical duo Sparks, who wrote the screenplay and music for the film. Nadav Lapids Aheds Knee won the jury award, while Caleb Landry Jones won the best actor award. Renate Reinsve won the Best Actress award for Joachim Triers, the worst person in the world. Croatian drama Murina, by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovi, won the Camera dOr award, a non-jury award, for best first feature film. Kusijanovi was absent from the ceremony after giving birth a day earlier. Lee was the first president of the black jury in Cannes. Her fellow jury members are: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mlanie Laurent, Song Kang-ho, Tahar Rahim, Mati Diop, Jessica Hausner, Kleber Mendona Filho and Mylne Farmer. Follow AP screenwriter Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.galvnews.com/news_ap/nation/article_f1344f86-66eb-5627-89a6-2067ae2a0919.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos