Best Bollywood Sports Dramas

Over the past decades, Bollywood has made several sports films that are as much about athletes as they are about chasing your dreams. While some of these stories are based on real life incidents, many of them are fictional plots that entertain and inspire. If you like watching sports series, here are some movies you can catch up on.

1. Both! India

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as a former Indian hockey player who decides to coach an unruly team of women playing hockey. Under his guidance, the team not only trains to play well, but also learns to develop a certain camaraderie between them. It’s an entertaining film that tells the story of the underdogs. However, it’s imperative to mention that the film has been criticized for putting a male character at the forefront of a sports drama about women fighting through thick and thin to make their dreams come true.

2. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Based on the life of Indian athlete and Olympian Milkha Singh, the Flying Sikh, the film starred Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. He focused on Singh who overcame several personal and professional struggles to establish himself as one of the nation’s greatest athletes. If you’ve ever thought your dreams were too big or impossible to achieve, this movie might be the perfect inspiration for you.

3. Paan Singh Tomar

The late actor Irrfan Khan played the role of Paan Singh Tomar in this biopic about an Indian soldier who wins a gold medal at the National Games. However, circumstances force him to turn into a dacoit. The film presents his career from decorated athlete to sought by law. While this isn’t a mainstream sports drama, it’s worth watching to get a glimpse into Tomars’ life.

4. Lagaan

One of the greatest dramas ever made, Lagaan set a precedent for modern sports films made in India. Starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in the lead roles, the film is a period film set in the pre-independence era. It tells the story of a band of villagers who agree to play a match of cricket with British officers in a bet on paying taxes. As the film unfolds, it cuts through the psyche of different characters and how they come together for a collective struggle.

What are your favorite Bollywood sports movies? Let us know in the comments.

