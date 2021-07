A New Legacy ‘isn’t a sequel, but it honors the original

The creators and actors of Space Jam: a new legacy make fans know early on that restart is not a sequel to the original Space jam (1996), and the new version was definitely designed to be self-sufficient. But it’s also pretty obvious that the filmmakers have a lot of love for the first film because, apart from having a similar plot to the original, A new legacy also a few references to the 1996 film sprinkled throughout. Eagle-eyed fans who loved the Michael Jordan movie can log on (pun intended) and find some Easter eggs that hint at the cult classic. And one of them is a hilarious false. Some spoilers for Space Jam: a new legacy forward, so be sure to watch first. LeBron doesn’t think athletes playing in movies are a good idea. Al G. Rhythms’ grand plan is (essentially) to put an animated LeBron in a bunch of Warner Bros. movies and TV shows. Game of thrones and Harry potter. LeBron is do not excited about the idea, saying athletes who do it never go well. Which is not only a funny reference to James’ true acting career, but also the first Space jam with Jordan. Bugs Bunny remembers the first movie. When animated LeBron explains the situation that a villain kidnapped his child and forces him to create a basketball team, Bugs looks at the camera, waggles his eyebrows and says: Sounds awfully familiar! Because, you know, these movies exist in the same universe (or serververse, if you prefer). Lola Bunny later says she’s been there, when it comes to playing with an NBA superstar. Blink your eyes and you’ll miss some vintage baddies. The kind of cute, rude Nerdlucks that steals the talent of NBA players to become the MonStars in the 1996 film makes a small appearance: they cheer on the Goon Squad as spectators and get very sad when they lose. Warner bros The Tune Squad trains in the old uniforms. As they prepare for the Big Game, the Tunes don the classic blue and white uniforms from the 1996 film, then transform into new, more colorful uniforms when they arrive at the stadium. But it’s still a nice throwback for those who love (and maybe even bought) the original outfits. Michael Jordan makes an appearance but not like you think. The creators teased that Michael Jordan would be in the movie, but not in the way you might imagine and boy did. In what might be the funniest moment of the movie, Sylvester brings Michael Jordan out of the stands to help the team midway through the game, but it’s not the basketball player, it’s Michael B. Jordan the actor, and he’s super confused. He always casts clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose (in reference to his Friday night lights role) to raise the Tunes before returning to his place.

