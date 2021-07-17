A Night at Sleepy Hollow back at Perry Farm in 2022 | Culture & Leisure





Daily newspaper staff The Bourbonnais Township Park District is collaborating with the Kankakee Valley Theater Association to host the 30th edition of A Night in Sleepy Hollow at Perry Farm Park. The profits will be donated to the Exploration Station and the dates are set for October 14, 15, 21 and 22, 2022. This partnership will bring a new reenactment portion of the annual fundraiser, based on Washington Irvings Legend of Sleepy Hollow. A night at Sleepy Hollow was a fun family event for the community. After taking a few years off due to the pandemic, the park district of the Canton of Bourbonnais is preparing to celebrate the 30th year with new activities and games in the Sleeping Village and the Haunted Trail. The district will release ticket information for the KVTA-performed replenishment in early fall 2022. KVTA started in 1963 with a children’s theater production of Hansel and Gretel. Since then, KVTA has produced over 300 musicals, plays and other events. KVTA is located at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. For more information on the theater and its upcoming season, visit kvta.org. Due to many different variables, the park district decided it would be exciting to once again host this beloved event for our 30th year in 2022 with a new setting, said Hollice Clark, executive director of BTPD, in A press release. We’re excited to partner with the Kankakee Valley Theater Association to deliver a New Meet The Headless Horseman, where families have the chance to experience this fall favorite at Perry Farm Park with a remarkable theatrical set-up that is sure to be sure to please. to bring a thrill. We are excitedly losing our minds about this partnership, said Courtney Stephens, chair of the board of directors of the Kankakee Valley Theater Association. A Night at Sleepy Hollow has been a staple in our community for so many years, and we can’t wait to continue the story. We know we’ve got big shoes to fill [of] our good friends at Acting Out Theater Company, but we hope you enjoy what we create. We are grateful for the opportunity to start a beautiful partnership with BTPD. For more information on the event, visit btpd.org, or dial 815-933-9905.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daily-journal.com/life/entertainment/a-night-in-sleepy-hollow-returning-to-perry-farm-in-2022/article_c5e3ee00-e580-11eb-a53f-7313b0192522.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos