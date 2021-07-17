“Titane” wins the highest honor at Cannes, the second in history for a director

Julia Ducournau’s Titanium, a wild body horror thriller featuring car sex and a surprisingly tender heart, won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making Ducournau the second filmmaker to win the highest honor. of the festival in 74 years of history.

Saturday’s victory was announced in error by the president of the jury Spike Lee at the head of the closing ceremony, broadcast in France on Canal +, triggering a few moments of confusion. Ducournau, a French filmmaker, did not come on stage to accept the award until the official announcement at the end of the ceremony. But the first clue didn’t diminish his emotional response.

Excuse me, I’m still nodding my head, Decournau said, catching his breath. Is it real? I don’t know why I’m speaking English at the moment because I’m French. This evening was so perfect because it was not perfect.

After several false starts, Lee implored Sharon Stone to make the Palme d’Or announcement, explaining: She’s not going to ruin everything. The problems started earlier when Lee was asked to say which prize would be awarded first. Instead, he announced the final prize for the evening, as fellow sworn colleague Mati Diop plunged his head in his hands and others rushed to stop him.

Lee, himself, spent several moments with his head in his hands before profusely apologizing for taking much of the suspense out of the evening.

I have no excuse, Lee told reporters afterwards. I messed up. I am a huge sports fan. It’s like the guy at the end of the game who misses the free throw or misses the kick.

I messed up, he added. As simple as that. “

Decournau’s victory was a long-awaited triumph. The only former director to win Cannes’ top honor among cinema’s most prestigious awards was Jane Campion for The Piano in 1993. In recent years, frustration with gender parity at Cannes has increased, including in 2018, when 82 women including Agnes Varda, Cate Blanchett and Salma Hayek protested against gender inequalities on the Cannes red carpet. Their number signified the films of female directors selected to compete for the Palme d’Or 82 against 1,645 films directed by men. This year, four of the 24 films competing for the Palme were directed by women.

In 2019, another genre film, Parasite by Boon Joon Ho, won the Palme before also taking home the award for best film at the Oscars. This choice would have been unanimous by the jury led by Alejandro Gonzlez Irritu, but this year’s award for Titanium, an extremely violent film, said this year’s jury the result of a democratic process of conversation and debate. Juror Maggie Gyllenhaal said they didn’t agree unanimously on anything.

“The world is passion,” Lee said. Everyone was passionate about a particular movie they wanted and we made it.

In Titane, Agathe Rousselle plays a serial killer who runs away from home. As a child, a car accident left her with a titanium plate in her head and a strange connection to automobiles. In perhaps the most talked about scene at the festival, it’s imbued with a Cadillac. Lee called it a singular experience.

This is the first movie where a Cadillac makes a woman pregnant, said Lee, who said he wanted to ask Decournau what year the car was from. It’s genius and madness together. These two things often match. “

The Cannes closing ceremony capped 12 days of red carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the start of the pandemic in its almost usual form. With smaller crowds and mandatory masks in theaters, Cannes has moved forward with an ambitious world cinema roster. Last year, Cannes was completely wiped out by the pandemic.

Slate, put together to help shake up movies after a year of movies shrinking to smaller screens and red carpets growing spider webs, was widely considered solid and featured many filmmakers. leading international companies. The rewards were widely distributed.

The Grand Prize was an honor shared between Iranian drama A Hero by Asghar Farhadi and Finnish director Juho Kuosmanens Apartment No. 6.

The Best Director award went to Leos Carax for Annette, the fantasy musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard that opened the festival. The award was accepted by musical duo Sparks, Ron and Russell Mael, who wrote the screenplay and music for the film.

Nadav Lapids Aheds Knee, a passionate drama about creative freedom in modern Israel, won the jury prize. Caleb Landry Jones won the Best Actor award for his performance as an Australian mass killer in Justin Kurzel’s factual film “Nitram”. Renate Reinsve won the Best Actress award for Joachim Triers, the worst person in the world.

Croatian drama Murina, by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovi, won the Camera dOr award, a non-jury award, for best first feature film. Kusijanovi was absent from the ceremony after giving birth a day earlier.

Lee was the first president of the black jury in Cannes. Her fellow jury members were: Gyllenhaal, Mlanie Laurent, Song Kang-ho, Tahar Rahim, Mati Diop, Jessica Hausner, Kleber Mendona Filho and Mylne Farmer.

