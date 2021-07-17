Tarantino hopes Once Upon a Time in Hollywood changed Sharon Tate’s legacy





Quentin Tarantino hopes that Once upon a time in hollywood helped the late Sharon Tate not be defined by her murder. For his ninth feature film, the legendary director composed a semi-revisionist fable with Tate (played by Margot Robbie) and her brutal murder at the hands of the Manson family being wiped out of history. In 1969, a heavily pregnant Tate and several of her friends were murdered by cult members of the Manson family in the house she shared with director Roman Polanski in Hollywood. An ascendant star at the time of her death, Tates’ murderers are all currently serving prison terms. It is clear from the film that Tarantino believes Tates’ death was a determined change at the end of Hollywood’s Golden Age, something he sought to address in the feature film, which works like a parable. for Hollywood’s lost innocence, something the director ties directly to Tates’ death and its aftermath. Now, as he promotes his highly anticipated novelization of the film, Tarantino has explained his reasoning behind Tate’s presence in the film. Talk on SiriusXMs the I ss Hooded Show, Tarantino said he is actively seeking to help reshape Sharon Tates’ legacy. I think it’s horrible that she was defined by her murder, the director said. And one of the things I can say about the movie that I’m absolutely proud of, because of the movie, I don’t think that’s necessarily the case anymore. I don’t think she is defined by her victim status. Tarantino went on to say that Margot Robbies’ performance as the late actress – a slim presence for most films for nearly three hours, but her dazzling heart and soul – helped introduce Tate and her work to a new generation. . I think people were intrigued [by Robbie as Tate], he said. I think they watched [the actual Tate] up. Get a feel for her in the movie, if you watch these [Manson history] special, they’re really heartbreaking because it means something to you right now, as opposed to just a statistic. Once upon a time in hollywood Tarantino’s most recent cinematic effort. His ninth feature as a director, it also starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, who won an Oscar for his role as sidekick stuntman Cliff Booth. The accompanying novelization is Tarantino’s first work as a published author and a spin-off television series, Premiums Act, is in preparation. Tarantinos’ tenth mythical (and supposedly final) film has yet to materialize.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://i-d.vice.com/en_uk/article/bvz54d/quentin-tarantino-sharon-tate-once-upon-a-time-in-hollywood-margot-robbie-murder The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

