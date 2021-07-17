Entertainment
Caleb Landry Jones, best actor at Cannes for playing a mass killer
Published on: Amended:
Cannes (France) (AFP)
“You can be too good at your job,” joked Caleb Landry Jones, who quickly developed a reputation for playing scary characters.
The avant-garde-hearted Texan farm boy won the Best Actor award at Cannes on Saturday and at just 31 years old he is already considered one of Hollywood’s most interesting and quirky actors.
“I can’t do this, I’m going to throw up,” said a clearly shaken Landry Jones as he accepted the award.
Unafraid to take on roles like Australian mass murderer Martin Bryant in “Nitram” – which received rave reviews at Cannes – his career spanned from “X-Men” to horror flick revolutionary “Get Out”.
In this film poking fun at the racism of liberal white America, he played the creepy lacrosse stick-wielding brother.
He has also appeared in independent Oscar gems like “The Florida Project” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, acting as the catalyst for chaos.
– Good old boys race –
In fact, Landry Jones made such a streak of good ol ‘racist boys, it was a shock to see him as Orphan Annie in the gay drama “Stonewall”.
“It’s about trusting the director, the screenwriter and the material,” he told AFP, resplendent in a tangerine orange flared suit and tie in the style of the Miami pimps of the 1970s.
Even his on-screen debut at 13 as a boy on a bicycle in the Coen brothers’ “No Country for Old Men” was bizarre – “Sir, you’ve got a bone sticking out of your arm.”
His intense on-screen presence and what “Nitram” director Justin Kurzel calls his penchant for “completely inhabiting his characters, truly living in them” also sets him apart.
He spent three months trying to get under the skin of Bryant, a deeply disturbed young man who killed 35 people in Port Arthur, Tasmania in 1996.
Many critics were skeptical of another mass shooters movie, especially as many Australians were dismayed at the idea of glorifying Bryant.
But they were blown away by the intimate family drama about mental illness that made headlines.
Kurzel also stops the story seconds before Bryant begins shooting at the former convict colony.
– Naphthalene blue gaze –
Yet with his mothballs blue gaze and irises seemingly streaming down the rest of his eyes, Landry Jones can seem both distant and eerie at times.
On the Cannes red carpet, he pulled a few expressions for the cameras that seemed at odds with the grim mood of the rest of the film crew.
But the musician turned actor seems to embrace his own eccentricity and sense of difference.
“I’ve always been really in the extreme,” he said of his passion for music. “My highs are very high and my lows are very low.”
And he told AFP he never let thoughts like “‘Oh no, this is going to get me in trouble” stop him in his tracks.
– Sensitive representation –
With the memory of the Port Arthur massacre still vivid, he said “it was very obvious people were going to be angry.
“Some people have probably equated the film with a certain type of film … but it’s a very sensitive piece and done with a lot of respect.”
Being Texan helped him in his role: “The movie is about the Australian man in many ways. I found a lot of similarities to Texas. So I knew what it was.”
Months of preparation and Kurzel’s grades were also invaluable.
“I really worked on the dialect for two months in Texas. But I got there a month before filming started and without that I think I would have failed miserably.”
“Some brutal feedback” from ordinary Australians about his accent hit the mark.
For a while, Landry Jones suffered the ultimate indignity of “seemingly sounding like a Kiwi, a New Zealander,” he laughed.
Kurzel also steered him towards “I’ve Never Received From a Director Before” material, including full immersion in 1990s Australian television, including “Neighbors,” the soap opera that launched Kylie Minogue in the world.
