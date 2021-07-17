Disney’s Hollywood Studios iconic Thrill Ride closes again – Inside the Magic





The Rock’n’Roller Coaster featuring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort recently experienced a temporary closure that resulted in guests being evacuated after being stranded on the ride’s highest hill for 30 minutes. Related: Fan Favorite Disney World Ride Closes When Park Opens Now, WDW Stats on Twitter has confirmed that the thrill ride has temporarily closed again this morning. Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park opened at 9 a.m. EST today and at 9:44 a.m., WDW Stats posted: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster with Aerosmith has been temporarily discontinued. On average, an interruption lasts 55 minutes. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster with Aerosmith has been temporarily discontinued. On average, an interruption lasts 55 minutes. https://t.co/R7ij0MLzxA #HollywoodStudios #WDW #WaltDisneyWorld #Disney world – WDW Statistics (@WdwStats) July 17, 2021 Related: Two Popular Animal Kingdom Rides Close Back To Back At the time of publication, the ride has not reopened. It’s important to remember that Disney World Cast Members are doing everything in their power to ensure that the rides and attractions at the four theme parks – EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom – are operational throughout the day. day, every day. However, from time to time, unexpected downtime does occur due to mechanical issues or general maintenance. Related: Three Disney Parks Currently Have Attractions Temporarily Closed If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort today, check out the My Disney Experience app for the latest information on ride closures and wait times. Learn about the Rock’n’Roller roller coaster with Aerosmith Disney officially described these popular rock music themed roller coasters as: In their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith wraps up a recording session. When their manager tells them they are late for a concert across town, the band invites you to join them. Climb into their sparkling limo and speed into the night as the hard-rock harmonies of Aerosmith fill the air. Buckle up before speeding through the city on this roller coaster-style attraction. Rock this way

Speed ​​through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and dive into 3 thrilling inversions 2 flip loops and a corkscrew as the wind blows through your face. Will you make it to the biggest concert of the year? State-of-the-art sound

Your ultra-stretch limousine is equipped with an audio system with 125 speakers, 24 subwoofers and 32,000 watts. Each vehicle plays different Aerosmith hit songs, including Walk This Way, Dude (Looks Like a Lady), Sweet Emotion and Back in the Saddle. The classic Love in an Elevator has been rewritten as Love in a Roller Coaster specifically for this rocktastic attraction. Are you at Disney World today? Let Academy Travel’s team of experts help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort and Disney Springs or Disneyland Resort and the Downtown Disney District!

