Billie Eilish is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed of her past
Billie Eilish spoke about the effects of social media on her life and how they rehash the things that she is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed of.
The singer, 19, appeared to address the recent controversy she faced after clips of her articulating a racial insult in a song and appearing to put on a fake Asian accent that appeared many years ago.
She said Vogue Australia: It’s really weird how the world can see all aspects of your life and remember [it]. He’s so weird.
The internet brings up things from everyone’s past and I’m like, don’t you understand that everyone is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed of their past? For example, don’t you think about the fact that maybe you are embarrassed about your past so maybe everyone is embarrassed too?
The Grammy Award winner, who is the star of the August magazine cover, had previously apologized after the pictures resurfaced by fans.
She wrote: I am dismayed and embarrassed and want to throw up that I have already said that word.
This song was the only time I heard this word because it was never used around me by anyone in my family.
Regardless of my ignorance and my age at the time, nothing excuses the fact that it was hurtful and I’m sorry for that.
Billie also touched on the struggles of finding fame at such a young age and how grateful she is to have a good team around her after watching Britney Spears’ conservation battle.
She explained: It’s really, really horrible what a lot of young women have been through, I mean, to this day.
I didn’t have a team that wanted to fuck me, which is really quite rare, which [itself] is pretty fucked up.
All I need to be is just be thankful that I have a good group of people around me who just didn’t want to take advantage of me and do what people have done in the past.
Billie Eilish’s full interview is in Vogue Australia.
