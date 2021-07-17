Phillies attend Cole Hamels presentation





PHILADELPHIA There’s no doubt a few Phillies fans are already hearing the AC / DC Thunderstruck screaming over the Citizens Bank Park audio system next month.

It was Cole Hamels’ warm-up music for 10 seasons with the Phillies.

Hamels, 37, is a free agent, but he wants to run for a contender again. He held a showcase for teams Friday afternoon in Texas, including the Phillies. Hamels started two 30-length enclosure sessions with a five-minute break in between. His fastball averaged 88.5 mph, but hit 90 mph. He has thrown each of his secondary throws. They had a good deed, although its location was not precise.

Friday could be considered the start of spring training for him, so speed and control should improve over time.

You know he knows how to compete, Phillies manager Joe Girardi said on Friday afternoon. That’s what you know he can do. He knows how to throw. He knows how to manage the Philadelphia market.

Knowing how to manage Philly is an intangible good, eh?

I think so, says Girardi. If that were to happen, I hope it would be a huge addition. We would like him to come in and be undefeated. I know he was a fierce competitor and that never leaves people.

Hamels pitched just 3 1/3 innings last season with Atlanta due to triceps and shoulder issues. He throws painlessly these days, but he will need some time to build up his arm strength and fine tune his control.

This makes Hamels probably a month away from being ready to play in a big league game.

No one expects Hamels to be the 2008 version of himself, when he won World Series and NLCS MVP honors. But from the way he pitched on Friday, there are indications he could be an upgrade to the Phillies pitching staff.

The Phillies’ rotation opened the second half on Friday with a 4.15 ERA, which placed ninth in the National League, and a PIF of 3.95, which placed seventh. Zack Wheeler (2.26 ERA) was brilliant and Zach Eflin (3.88 ERA) was solid, but Aaron Nola (4.53 ERA) is struggling, and Vince Velasquez (5.35 ERA) and Matt Moore ( 5.25 ERA) were unable to throw deep into plays, putting pressure on the bullpen.

Moore, it should be noted, has a 3.06 ERA in 17 2/3 innings in four starts since joining the rotation.

But will the Phillies make a competitive bid, if they’re interested? Hamels wanted to return to the organization before the 2020 season, but he signed a one-year, $ 18 million contract with the Braves. A source at the time said the Phillies offered about half that amount.

If other teams like what they saw on Friday, they’ll come after him as well.

The Phillies have made a move like this in the past. They signed free agent right-hander Pedro Martinez following training in the Dominican Republic in early July 2009. He made three minor league starts for the Phillies: July 26, July 31 and August 5 before. to make his Phillies debut on August 12.

Martinez went 5-1 with a 3.63 ERA in nine starts.

Yeah, I mean, that would be great, said Phillies wide receiver JT Realmuto on Tuesday in the All-Star Game, when asked about the Phillies watching the Hamels showcase. He’s a Philly legend, so if they see something they like in the storefront, I don’t see why that wouldn’t be an option.

Hamels played his last pitch for the Phillies in July 2015, when he didn’t hit the Cubs at Wrigley Field. They traded him to the Rangers a few days later. The Phillies got Jorge Alfaro in the deal. They traded Alfaro to Miami in February 2019 to get Realmuto.

Could Hamels launch at Realmuto next month? Time will tell us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlb.com/news/phillies-attend-cole-hamels-showcase The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos