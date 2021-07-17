Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin’s family night out with kids





Scott Disick gives girlfriend Amelia Hamlin the full stepmom treatment. Disick, 38, shared some photos from his Friday night outing with Hamlin, 20, and at least two of his children Reign, 6, and Penelope, 9. A picture showed Disick and Hamlin posing at the end of a dock with Reign beside them, pinching his nose. Disick, Hamlin and Reign, 6, posed for a family photo. Instagram “Great night just a little smelly to reign over those old docks,” wrote Disick, who shares three children with his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, through the photo on her Instagram story. In another photo, Disick showed her daughter, Penelope, dressed in all pink as she sat on the hood of a Mercedes SUV. The only missing was Disick’s eldest, 11-year-old Mason. We do not know if he was present for the “family” outing. Penelope posed for a photo atop a Mercedes Benz. Instagram The date night comes shortly after it was revealed that Amelia’s father, Harry Hamlin, is troubled by their relationship. “The most persistent problem is the age difference, which to me is strange,” Hamlin said on the July 7 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, he added that he had previously had a similar relationship with ex Ursula Andress, that there was a 14-year gap between them. Hamlin’s first son, Dimitri, was born at the age of 29, and Andress was 44 in 1980. Disick defended his relationship with Hamlin, who he started dating in November 2020 when she was just 19, during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion in June. Everyone’s wrong that I’m looking for young girls, Disick told Andy Cohen during the taped special reunion. I don’t go out looking for young girls. He added: They are attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I think. Prior to his new romance with Hamlin, Disick was in a relationship with Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia Richie, for almost three years. The couple started dating when Richie was just 19.

