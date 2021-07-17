Martine Mose, wife of assassinated president, returns to Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) Haitis’ wife murdered President Jovenel Mose, who was injured in the attack that killed her husband, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday, an official said .

Government spokesman Israel Cantave told The Associated Press that Martine Mose arrived in Haiti after being released from a Miami hospital.

Earlier, from the hospital, Martine Mose had published the statement recorded in Creole accusing the enemies of her husband of wanting to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology.

Jovenel Mose was killed on July 7 by gunmen who raided his private home in an attack that authorities said involved Haitians, Haitian Americans and former Colombian soldiers.

A key group of international diplomats appeared to snub on Saturday the man who currently rules Haiti by urging another politician, the Prime Minister-designate, to form a government following the assassination of President Jovenel Mose.

Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph ruled Haiti with police and military support despite Mose announcing his replacement a day before the president was killed.

Joseph and his allies argue that the designated successor, Ariel Henry, was never sworn in, despite pledging to work with him and with Joseph Lambert, the leader of Haiti’s inactive Senate.

The statement was released by the Core Group, made up of ambassadors from Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the United States, France, the European Union and representatives of the United Nations and the United Nations. Organization of American States.

The group called for the creation of a consensual and inclusive government.

To this end, he strongly encourages the Prime Minister designate Ariel Henry to continue the mission entrusted to him to form such a government, the group said.

U.S. officials could not immediately be reached for comment. A UN spokesperson declined to comment except to say that the UN is part of the group that issued the statement. Meanwhile, an OAS spokesperson said only the following: At the moment, there is nothing more to say than what the statement says.

Henry and Joseph’s spokespersons did not immediately return the messages for comment.

The group also called for all political, economic and civil society actors in the country to fully support the authorities in their efforts to restore security.

Robert Fatton, a Haitian political expert at the University of Virginia, said the statement is very puzzling, especially after the UN representative said Joseph was in charge.

No more confusion in a very confusing and confusing situation, he said.

The question of who should take over was complicated by the fact that the Haitian parliament did not function as the lack of elections meant that the terms of most members had expired. And the President of the Supreme Court recently passed away from Covid-19.

A day after the assassination, US State Department spokesman Ned Price noted that Joseph was the incumbent and was acting prime minister before the assassination: We continue to work with Claude Joseph as such, he said.

On July 11, a delegation of representatives from the United States Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of State and the National Security Council visited Haiti. They reviewed critical infrastructure, spoke with the Haitian National Police, and met Joseph, Henry and Lambert in a joint meeting.