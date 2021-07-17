Entertainment
Calgary Stampede announces free admission for all on final day
The Calgary Stampede has increasingly offered free admissions this year, first to all frontline workers and their friends, and later to new graduates.
From now on, the open-air event will open its doors to everyone for free on the last day of the 10-day festival.
“This celebration is for Calgarians, and we would like to invite everyone to ride with us once again on Sunday,” said Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, in an emailed statement on Saturday.
Doors open at 10 a.m. on Sunday and the offer will run until midnight, subject to park capacity.
The Calgary Stampede said it will not release daily attendance figures this year, but attendance is expected to be about half of what it was before the pandemic.
“Over the past few years, attendance was seen as a measure of the Stampede’s success,” a Stampede spokesperson said in an emailed statement last week.
“It would not be appropriate to make a comparison with this year, as we are focusing on operating a safe and providing a good experience for our customers with an overall park and grandstand capacity. scaled down.”
A Stampede spokesperson declined to answer questions on Saturday and said more information would be provided at a press conference on Sunday.
The Stampede said tickets were also available for purchase for the Rodeo and Grandstand Show.
Frontline workers were allowed to bring up to three friends, free of charge and with no proof of employment required, during the first five days of the Stampede, and recent graduates and three guests received the same offer for the last five days. .
The festival, which was canceled last year for the first time in nearly a century, is one of the first major events to take place in Canada since the start of the pandemic.
Staff and volunteers were required to wear masks and sanitation stations were set up around the grounds. However, videos from the grounds show that masking does not appear to have been applied for third-party vendors.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/calgary-stampede-1.6107120
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]