Calgary Stampede announces free admission for all on final day

The Calgary Stampede has increasingly offered free admissions this year, first to all frontline workers and their friends, and later to new graduates.

From now on, the open-air event will open its doors to everyone for free on the last day of the 10-day festival.

“This celebration is for Calgarians, and we would like to invite everyone to ride with us once again on Sunday,” said Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, in an emailed statement on Saturday.

Doors open at 10 a.m. on Sunday and the offer will run until midnight, subject to park capacity.

The Calgary Stampede said it will not release daily attendance figures this year, but attendance is expected to be about half of what it was before the pandemic.

“Over the past few years, attendance was seen as a measure of the Stampede’s success,” a Stampede spokesperson said in an emailed statement last week.

“It would not be appropriate to make a comparison with this year, as we are focusing on operating a safe and providing a good experience for our customers with an overall park and grandstand capacity. scaled down.”

A Stampede spokesperson declined to answer questions on Saturday and said more information would be provided at a press conference on Sunday.

The Stampede said tickets were also available for purchase for the Rodeo and Grandstand Show.

Frontline workers were allowed to bring up to three friends, free of charge and with no proof of employment required, during the first five days of the Stampede, and recent graduates and three guests received the same offer for the last five days. .

The festival, which was canceled last year for the first time in nearly a century, is one of the first major events to take place in Canada since the start of the pandemic.

Staff and volunteers were required to wear masks and sanitation stations were set up around the grounds. However, videos from the grounds show that masking does not appear to have been applied for third-party vendors.