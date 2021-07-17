Entertainment
The life of Dunkirk actor Fionn Whiteheads, from working in a Waterloo café to his friendship with One Directions Harry Styles
Talented actor Fionn Whitehead blew audiences away with his outstanding performance in Christopher Nolans 2017 Hollywood film Dunkirk.
Since then he has starred in shows like Black Mirror and the acclaimed film, The Children Act. Born in Richmond, London, he is someone the city can be proud of.
My London takes a look at the climb from Fionns to the top.
Early onset
Fionn – pronounced as Finn – was born on July 18, 1997 in Richmond, London, to Linda and Tim Whitehead.
His father is a jazz musician and he described growing up with his two older sisters, Maisie and Hattie, and younger brother Sonny as living in “an artists’ house”.
The creative gene is clearly in the family – Fionn’s musician sister Hattie has released several folk singles.
But playing was not the 23-year-old’s dream at first.
Instead, Fionn aspired to be a guitarist, rugby player, and even break dancer when he was younger.
It wasn’t until later at school that he caught the theater bug.
He started performing at the Orange Tree Theater at the age of 13 and took a course at the National Youth Theater while studying at Richmond College.
Fionn was working at a Waterloo café and was finishing the lengthy drama school application process when he booked the lead role in ITV’s three-part miniseries Him about a teenage boy with supernatural powers. .
And Fionn’s fortunes would only get better when Him’s casting director introduced the young actor to agent Sophie Holden, who in turn put him in the running for his career-defining role.
His big break
Fionn was just 19 when he was given the role of his life, playing teenage soldier Tommy in the epic WWII Dunkirk.
He told The Hollywood Reporter he didn’t even know what role he was auditioning for.
It has been dubbed Hollywood’s next big thing and even famed silent director Nolan praised his talents, calling him “young Tom Courtenay”.
But the role was not without its challenges, as Fionn explained to Yahoo! Entertainment.
During the long three-month audition period for Dunkirk, Fionn had very long curly hair that had to be slicked back for his role in Him.
He said: I remember coming to do one of those auditions and I had this long straight hair, it looked so ridiculous.
He said acclaimed director Nolan then asked for his hair to be fixed: They gave me a tube of wax and I slicked my hair off my face in this ridiculous way.
Fionn was also sent to the city of Dunkirk, where the majority of filming took place, two weeks earlier with co-stars Harry Styles and Aneurin Barnard to complete a very intense training camp.
I was pretty skinny when I first started, so they saw this and realized they might hurt me during the whole filming process, Fionn told Yahoo! Entertainment.
Since Dunkirk, Fionn has starred in Richard Eyres The Children Act alongside Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci where he played a terminally ill boy who refuses a rescue operation due to his family’s strict religious beliefs.
He also appeared in the Sebastian Schippers Roads drama and delivered a monologue on the Queers TV series.
His most recent role was in the thriller Dont Tell A Soul alongside Rainn Wilson, the actor who played eccentric paper salesman Dwight Schrute.
Is Fionn single?
As for his personal life, Fionn keeps it very private with many passionate fans speculating on his relationship status.
He’s not a huge fan of social media either, with just two posts on his official Instagram account.
But Fionn is known to be close to his famous co-stars, sharing a particularly close friendship with One Directions Harry Styles.
Dunkirk actor Jack Lowden posted a behind-the-scenes photo of himself, Fionn, Harry and Tom Glynn-Carney joking.
Acting legend Emma Thompson was also pictured cuddling Fionn at the New York premiere of The Children Act in 2018.
Did you know these facts about Fionn? Let us know in the comments below.
