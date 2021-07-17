



Image source: TWITTER / ADIVISESH Major actor Adivi Sesh: The greatest love story is that of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan in ‘Sholay’ Telugu actor Adivi Sesh has resumed filming of the upcoming biographical drama “Major”, after which he will focus on the action thriller “Hit 2” and eventually switch to “Goodachari 2”. If there is one genre missing from her “exciting” list, it is romance. Although fans constantly ask him, we don’t see him signing any. Fan of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s romantic track in “Sholay”, Sesh waits for the right love story to present itself. The actor made love to Eesha Rebba in the 2017 movie “Ami Thumi”, but he doesn’t call it a full-fledged romantic flick. “I don’t think I’ve ever made a romantic movie because even ‘Ami Thumi’ is like an ‘Andaaz Apna Apna’, a slapstick comedy, and it was fun. As an audience, I really enjoy watching stories about it. love. I have never been a fan of cotton candy love stories. For me, the greatest love story of all time is the love story of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan ji in ‘Sholay’, more than the love story of Hema Malini-Dharmedra ji. I’m just waiting for this beautiful love story to come and catch my heart, “he told IANS. The 35-year-old actor is often inundated with questions about the sequel to his 2018 spy film “Goodachari”. Sesh says the wait is partly his fault. “I think in a way it’s my fault because originally I was going to do ‘Goodachari 2’ immediately after ‘Goodachari’ and I changed my mind because I needed to ‘a little time away from this universe, to have a new perspective, “says the actor. He continues: “When I had the dream project ‘Major’ which, combined with the pandemic, created a bigger delay on ‘Goodachari 2’ but it was not planned. We finished our main story. As I finish filming ‘Major’ I will be dedicated to putting together a good script and a good script for ‘Goodachari 2.’ So if all goes well we will start filming at the end of the year. . “ The actor has resumed filming for “Major,” where he tries out Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, after a two-month hiatus due to the pandemic. The story of the film tells the life of the martyr of 11/26 Unnikrishnan and what made him the brave heart who displayed exemplary bravery in the terrorist attacks of November 26 in Mumbai. Did the two-month gap sever his bond with the character? “I think what happened was the last time, right before the second lockdown, we kind of knew it was starting to go wrong a month before they announced the lockdown. ‘there are so many different timelines in the movie, what I did was make sure I finished each timeline. There was no idea leaving a timeline halfway there. Now for that timeline. , all we’re going to do is an age, an era. “ The actor adds: So it’s almost like playing different characters in a certain way. What a person is at 21, he won’t be the same at 31. The age range that I play in for the current calendar is something that I haven’t played before, so it’s like a new preparation for a new character. “

