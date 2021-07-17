Camila Cabello’s Positive TikTok Body Celebrates Real Women





While trying to stay healthy by jogging recently, Camila Cabello came to an important and positive body awareness that she wanted to share with fans. The Havana singer shared her perspective in a Post-execution TikTok Friday July 16, captioning it, I love my body. Explaining that the hangar was wearing a top that shows my stomach, Cabello leaned down to show off her workout clothes and bare stomach as she sat in her car. I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person who doesn’t tuck it in all the time, she said referring to her abdomen. And I was like, Shit. But then I remembered that being at war with your body is so last season. Then the three-time Grammy nominee took her positive message a step further, adding, I’m grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves, cellulite, stretch marks and fat. And we got to own it, baby. To wrap up, Cabello even sang the lyrics to the 1992 En Vogues track Giving Him Something He Can Feel Aretha Franklin, while running his hand over her stomach and chest. The musician has previously opened on body-shaming that she experienced during her recent vacation in Miami with boyfriend shawn mendes blow up unrealistic beauty standards. I didn’t go on social media at all with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt me, but for a second I forgot while trying to find a photo to post about Havana’s 2nd anniversary and my eyes accidentally crossed a head line. people make me ashamed, she wrote in an August 2019 Instagram story, by People, adding that initially she felt very insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures should look like. Cabello admitted to worrying about cellulite or if she hadn’t sucked on her stomach before deciding. Of course there are bad photos, of course there are bad angles, my body isn’t made of fucking rock, nor muscle for that matter. She also reflected on how filters and other photo editing software have changed the way some young girls see themselves. I’m writing this for girls like my little sister growing up on social media. They constantly see retouched and retouched images and think it’s reality, and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed bodies and skin and suddenly they think it’s the norm, Cabello added. It’s not. It’s a fake. AND THE FALSE BECOMES THE NEW TRUE. Her conclusion was surprisingly similar to her most recent epiphany: Girls, cellulite is normal. Fat is normal. It is beautiful and natural. I won’t buy bullshit today !!!!! Not today satan. and I hope you neither.

