This New Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer Is Completely Useless





I don’t know what a trailer like this is for. The Walking Dead the last season is coming in August and to make us vibrate for the new season that we are getting. . . anything. Lots of old dead characters. Rick speaks. The remaining survivors all say the word together because apparently making a hopelessly cheesy trailer is how you sell gritty zombie drama. MORE FORBES“The Walking Dead” Season 11 Synopsis and First Photos Reveal Beginning of the End These trailers just give us the simplest teases when it comes to actual new content, which is good I guess. I don’t want to see too much of it. I don’t like it when the trailers (or AMC’s Twitter account) spoil the main points of the story. Then again, maybe these little teasers are unnecessary and we would be better served by a real trailer that throws us in the new season without spoiling anything. Making a great trailer is an art form in itself. Something many studios forgot to do in the TMI era. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The walking dead

Credit: AMC

Also, what’s up with this trilogy nonsense? A final season in three parts? Why not just do two 12-episode seasons or three 8-episode seasons instead of calling it Season 11, Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. That’s why we have seasons in the first place. What did you think of the trailer? Is AMC really doing the fans a favor with this weekly feed of teasers and reveals, or would we all be better served with a regular trailer and a few screenshots? Tell me what you think. Follow me on Twitter and Facebook. You can support my work on Patreon or Sub stack, and subscribe to my youtube channel here.

