Bill Cosby’s wife, Camille seen without marriage after being released from prison





Bill Cosby’s wife of more than 50 years, Camille, was out in New York on Friday without her wedding ring. Camille, 77, wore dark sunglasses and a face mask she was photographed for the first time since Bills sexual assault the conviction was overturned on June 30 and he was released from prison. As previously stated, Bill, 83, direction New York reunite with his wife on July 1. Prior to Camille’s ringless sighting, it was reported that her reunion with Bill was like watching “teenage love” rekindled, according to Daily Mail. Andrew Wyatt, Cosby family friend and spokesperson, told the outlet that Camille touched her husband’s face and said “Billy” when they reunited after jail. “My dear Camille,” Cosby would have replied. BILL COSBY EYE RETURN TO COMEDY AFTER PRISON RELEASE, SPOKESMAN SAYS: HE WANTS TO RETURN ON STAGE Mr. and Mrs. Cosby had not seen each other in person since his conviction 2018 and imprisonment. While Camille’s lack of a ring certainly sparks speculation that Cosby’s marriage is in trouble, it should be noted that she remained alongside disgraced Bills throughout the sexual assault trial. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER The mother of five has always shown unity with her husband, Bill, throughout his trial. She defended Bills’ honor so intensely that she accused a Pennsylvania judge of discriminating against her, claiming she was racist. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP “Now, after more than 50 years of work, it has humanized the dehumanized; which has also challenged the perpetual architects of the racist, exploitative and greedy maneuvers that allowed them to divide and rule,” she explained, “my husband has been severely redefined by Judge ONeill, despite the lack of evidence. “ To learn more about the New York Post, click here.

