10 directors turned actors

While it’s common for actors like Clint Eastwood, Ben Affleck, and Angelina Jolie to eventually want to get behind the camera and have more creative control over their projects, it’s less common for directors to want to go behind the camera. It stands to reason that directors know a bit of everything that goes into making a movie, from production and writing to lighting and cinematography, but acting can be anything. which they later explore in their film careers.

Whether they starred in their own early films as they struggled to make a name for themselves as directors, or jumped into the business after achieving dozens of hits already, these directors all had something. unique to bring to the cinema.

ten Werner Herzog

Considered a pioneer of new German cinema with surreal and spectacular films such asAguirre, the wrath of GodandGlass heart,Werner Herzog has been an important presence in the international film community for decades. It was only later in life that he tried his hand at the theater, but the reception – especially in the United States – was very well received..

Having played the role of villains in movies likeJack Reacher,these are his recent collaborations with the ensemble casts ofParks and recreationandThe Mandalorian –in which he plays the mysterious client hiring The Mandalorian to locate a coveted bounty, which has not only increased his visibility as an actor, but has also inspired new fans to explore his vast filmography.

9 David Cronenberg

The founding father of the body horror genre, David Cronenberg’s films have explored everything from body transformation to advancements in technology and its psychological components.La Mouche, Videodrome,andScannersare just a few examples of the Baron of Blood’s controversial work before he began to take serious action.

As soon asFly, Cronenberg has placed himself in his films and appeared in many other horror films, and in the 90s and 2000s he appeared in comedies likeStupidand as a regular in the cast ofAKA Grace.Currently it can be seen inStar Trek: Discoverylike a sophisticated android, a suitable choice for the venereal visionary.

8 David Lynch

A director who often subverts cinematic tropes to reveal the full capacity of the visual medium, David Lynch has been celebrated as one of the greatest modern directors alive thanks to his emphatic surrealism. Starting with the destabilizerEraserin 1977 he continued to apply his unique perspective toDuneandBlue velvetin the 80s.

He often starred in his own shorts, but his most important and revered role was inTwin peaksas the regional bureau chief of the FBI, Gordon Cole. The mystery series which became a cult classic and ran from 1989 to 1991. He reprized the role in the film’s spin-offTwin Peaks: fire walk with me,and again in 2017 in the third seasonTwin Peaks: The Return.

7 Quentin Tarantino

Known for his lively dialogue, graphic violence, and quirky characters, Quentin Tarantino has amassed a dedicated following as a director. Many actors have found their fame in his ensemble films likeReservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction,andTrue romance,although lately he has gotten into the habit of acting alone.

Tarantino has appeared in his own films as early asTank dogs(an ensemble heist movie in which he plays Mr. Brown) and as recently as Once upon a time in Hollywood (he plays the director of the Dalton cigarette commercial), but he has provided admirable support in films likeThe Coriolis effect, Someone to love, Desperado,and From dusk until dawn.

6 Farhan Akhtar

One of the most popular directors and actors in the Hindi film industry, Farhan Akhtar delighted fans with theput oncoming of age series and romance Dil Chahta Haibefore making his acting debut inRock On !!in 2008. The film tells the story of four friends who form a rock band in their youth and, after settling into uninspired lives, come together to give their musical dreams one last chance.

Since that outstanding performance he has been featured in many other hit action movies and comedies includingBhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara,andLuck by chance.He spends more time acting than directing these days, having recently starred in the controversial sports dramaToofanon the life of national level boxer Aziz Ali.

5 Sydney yellow pollock

One of America’s acclaimed directors with sprawling dramas likeOutside of Africaand character-driven films likeThe way we wereSydney Pollack stepped in front of the camera and gave surprisingly stellar performances, like playing Dustin Hoffman’s enduring but committed agent inTootsie(which he also directed).

He was Victor Ziegler in the Scorching Thriller Eyes wide closed,and on the small screen, he played a long-standing role inWill & Gracein which he played George Truman, and which can be found onFrasierand other series from the 90s and early 2000s.

4 Spike jonze

Best known for chronicling the BMX circuit in the 90s and being part of the asshole crew, the first movie directed by Spike Jonze wasBeing John Malkovich,which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Director and spawned an exciting career of contemplative and masterful films exploring the veracity of the human mind, includingAdaptation, Where are the wild things,andHer.

In 1999, the same year he made his film debut, he starred inThree kingsto great success,and has since played supporting roles inSilver ballandThe wolf of Wall Street.Recent projects for the Palm Pictures Company have brought him back to the director’s chair when he’s not busy being the creative director of Vice Media, Inc. and Vice on TV.

3 Eli roth

Like Clive Barker or Wes Craven before him, Eli Roth has become synonymous with the horror genre, making a name for himself with big slasher films likeCabin feverandHotel.Inspired by Ridley ScottExtraterrestrialas a child, his own view of horror was as visceral asMilland as fanciful asThe House With A Clock In Its Walls.

Often appearing in small roles in his own films (Cabin Fever, 2001 Maniacs),he received a substantial part in the film by Quentin TarantinoInglorious Basterdsplay sergeant. Donny Donowitz, which earned him rave reviews. His most recent performance was Drac Cassidy inDeath Rider in the House of Vampires.

2 Farah Khan |

Farah Khan is a distinguished director and choreographer who has become a staple in Hindi cinema. With a plethora of comedies and musicals to his credit, including Hoon Na, Tees Maar Khan, and About Shanti About,she often hesitates between directing and choreographing dance routines. It wasn’t until 2012 that she starred in the adorable quirky comedy.Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padithat she was recognized as an actress, even though she had had small roles in all of her films.

For the past several years, she has served as a judge in the first and second seasons ofIndian idoland replaced Salman Khan as host of the hit reality showThe big boss Halla Bol.With her newly formed production company Three’s Company, she added production to her directing and acting credits.

1 John huston

Son of actor Walter Huston, John Huston was a hard-hitting director of the Golden Age of Hollywood whose career spanned decades. He specialized in directing dramas and blacks with rebel figures likeThe Maltese falcon,The treasure of the Sierra Madre,and The African queen,the latter gave Humphrey Bogart (his longtime collaborator) his only Oscar.

While Huston sometimes appeared in small roles in his own films, one of his most important supporting performances arrived. Cardinalin 1963. But he will probably be best remembered as the vile Noah Cross inChinese district, facing Jack Nicholson. In addition to having dozens of acting credits under his belt, his two children Anjelica Huston and Danny Huston have gained fame as actors themselves.

