What if Black Widow was released in phase 2 or 3? How the MCU would change

Warning! This article contains spoilers forBlack Widow.

The solo filmBlack Widow takes place at the very start of Phase 3 of the MCU, but had it been a part of Phase 2 or 3, it would have changed the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Defined during Captain America: Civil War, the film explores the untold story of Natasha Romanoff and her story with the Red Room. Black Widow was the first film released as part of Phase 4, following on from the MCU’s early canon TV shows WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.

Scarlett Johanssons Natasha Romanoff has now appeared in nine films and all four phases of the MCU, having made her first appearance in Iron man 2. Romanoff’s death in Avengers: Endgame before appearing in a standalone film, this entry had to take place in chronological order. The film features a host of previously unknown characters including Red Guardian, Melina, Yelena, Taskmaster and Dreykov, as well as the reintroduction of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Doing Black Widow, the writers were limited by what already existed in the timeline. While they were largely able to avoid aspects of the plot that could have drastically changed the course of subsequent events, the film featured characters whose absence from later films seems odd. Had Marvel made the film as part of Phase 2 or Phase 3, the writers would not have been limited by the same constraints (including Black Widowneed to set up future MCU properties) and could have included the repercussions of Black Widows intrigue in later films.

How would that have changed Phase 2 of the MCU

While Phase 2 of the MCU takes place before the events of Black Widow, it’s worth considering what would have happened if Marvel had released a standalone Romanoff movie in this window. Of the original Avengers team, only Romanoff and Clint Barton (Hawkeye) didn’t get solo entry into the first three phases. Had Marvel listened to audience demands for a female-led film in the franchise during Phase 2, it could have been a very similar film but would have required some tweaking and could have caused major shifts in perspective on what remained of the phase.

Yes Black Widow had taken place before the MCU’s Sokovia Accord went into effect, he could still have focused on Romanoff’s story, the attack on the Red Room, and reconnecting with his family. The major change that would have been necessary was that it wouldn’t have been an entirely solo release. Taking place at the start of phase 3, Black Widow Romanoff’s close friend Hawkeye is missing as he made a deal to avoid jail and be able to be with his family. A Phase 2 release for the two would have strengthened their bond onscreen, especially since Barton is so family-oriented and the film shows Romanoff coming to terms with the notion of his found families.

Black Widow suggests that everyone else from Dreykovs Black Widows to Red Guardian has been in the same place for years. This would mean that if the plot of the film takes place at the start of Phase 2, these characters could appear or at least be referenced in other films. It would have made the biggest difference in Captain America: Winter Soldier, which starred Romanoff but also focuses on a Russian super-soldier program and mind control.

The mind control of the Winter Soldiers is psychological rather than chemical, so his experience with liberating the Black Widows would have only been momentarily relevant, but his knowledge of Russian super-soldiers would have resulted in a possible appearance of Red Guardian himself. Black Widowdoesn’t explore the origins of the Red Guardians’ super strength, but Romanoff would certainly have known his strength from childhood when she saw him throw a trailer out of the path of their plane. Although Romanoff plays things close to his chest, she doesn’t mention his knowledge of Russia having a successful super-soldier program during Captain America: Winter Soldier looks like a continuity error.

Romanoff’s other appearance in Phase 2 is in Avengers: Age of Ultron. While the events of Black Widow would have had little effect on the main plot of this film, it could have had a bigger consequence on Romanoff’s treatment of the Hulk in the final battle. His choice to push Bruce Banner off a ledge to force him to transform into the Hulk is based on his belief that the mission is more important than people and individual relationships. however, Black Widow shows that she learns to embrace these connections more strongly as she allows herself to be more vulnerable, which would make this mercenary decision more difficult to follow.

How would that have changed Phase 3 of the MCU

Yes Black Widow had been fixed and published at the very beginning of phase 3, before the events of Captain America: Civil War, it could have had a huge effect on Romanoff’s role in this movie. In the original, she first sided with Tony Stark and supported the signing of the Sokovia Accords before switching sides to help Steve Rogers’ team escape. During Black Widow, Romanoff learns of the existence of a worldwide network of freed black widows. Knowing that the agreements would seek to save and control these women, Romanoff could easily have sided with Rogers early on and left Stark with less support.

Had Black Widow was the exact same movie that Marvel released in Phase 4 but was released at the time of its events instead, so that would have caused some changes to Romanoff’s final timeline appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. There are several valid reasons why it might have been difficult for Red Guardian, Melina, Yelena, or the Black Widows to appear in Wakanda combat in Infinity war, and there are several characters and groups missing from these scenes. But if the characters had already been established by the MCU, they certainly would have had appearances in the final battle of End of Game.

The biggest post-changeBlack Widow would have been a change of tone for the way Romanoff’s story was understood. Romanoff never mentions his family of Avengers-level agents, although she called on every force she could at the start of End of Game to maintain peace on the planet and beyond. With Black Widow released before these films, his family would appear or be mentioned here and could help in the fight. If they continued to be missing, it would suggest a more tragic situation: The family that Black Widow had reconnected with had all been broken up by Thanos.

Having his family broken up would have caused changes to the way Romanoff’s death unfolded because the Hawkeyes family was also broken up. Under similar circumstances, Romanoff went to work to try and help anyone who was still around as Barton took revenge on anyone he felt had unjustly survived the crisis. Their disparate reactions to these family losses would have acted as more direct foils against each other and could have created a wedge between them. During their fight on Vormir, Romanoff’s own family would have been brought up, and not just Barton.

How would that have changed the Black Widows arc

Black Widow being released earlier in the MCU timeline would have made changes beyond the events of any movie and ultimately changed the way audiences viewed Natasha Romanoff’s story across the Avengersseries. Romanoff has always been played as an enigma, the substance of which is mysterious. Providing that backstory earlier in the franchise would have allowed her to stay aloof with her comrades, but give viewers better insight into the character and provide a more complete female hero within the MCU.

The most important change that would have happened in releasing Black Widow in MCU Phase 3, is that it would have made his death more justified. His death in End of Game came as a shock to many audiences as the characters still felt incomplete with much to explore. If her backstory and relationships had already been fulfilled, it would have allowed the death of Black Widows Endgame to be the end of her story and the completion of a full arc, rather than the death of a protagonist who has never been fully realized.

