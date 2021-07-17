10 longest periods of time an actor played the same character in a TV series

The world of television is a rapidly changing world with many different moving parts and multiple chances to go wrong. The overwhelming majority of TV shows will end up filming one season without even knowing for sure whether they will have another, and even if a new season is approved, that doesn’t guarantee production can begin right away. If a show cannot be done at a constant rate, people can lose interest altogether and move on to another show. The era of binge-watching streaming shows has only exacerbated those risks, with people going through shows faster than ever before and worrying about when their favorite stories can continue.

With all the different ways a TV production can go wrong, it’s always a treat to see a TV show go on for five, ten, and even longer. It’s even better, and increasingly rare, to see the same actor play the same character in a series for years, if not decades.

Kelsey Grammer played Frasier for over 20 years

1993 sitcom Frasier, The show about psychiatrist Frasier Crane heading to his hometown of Seattle, starting a radio show and reconnecting with his family, ran for 11 years, which is already an impressive feat in itself. However, it should be remembered that Frasier was a spin-off of another show calledCheers, a show on a bar in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cheers started in 1982 and operated for another 11 years. It was on this show that the eponymous character of Frasier, played by Kelsey Grammer, made his debut. By adding the two runs, Kelsey Grammer played Frasier for about 22 years.

9 Mariska Hargitay played Olivia Benson for 22 years

the Law and order Crime drama series has been a staple of television culture for over 30 years and arguably its most popular series is Law and order: SVU. Currently holding the record for most credited appearances in the Law and order franchise, Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, has been solving crimes with the SVU since 1999.

Staying that long has certainly paid off, as over the years the character has grown from a detective to captain of the Special Victim Support Unit. Mariska Hargitay has played Olivia Benson for 22 years and still counts.

8 South Park kids haven’t changed in 23 years

From 1997, South Park has become a real cultural phenomenon, killing cultural values, for more than 20 years. The show won its long run, even extending to video game adaptations and a movie. Over the years, the series has been considered one of the greatest cartoons of all time, winning a multitude of awards for its satirical humor.

Series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker take on the role of the Incorrigible Children of South Park and have done so for every episode of every season since the very beginning.

7 Peter Falk played Columbo for 35 years

Colombo,the detective drama followed the astute, but ungainly sleuth, as he pieced together and solved countless murder cases. The show was quite revolutionary for the mystery genre, in that mystery was one of the components that was missing from this show.

At the start of each episode, the audience was shown who was to blame, and the drama lay in how Columbo would put the facts together before the end. It’s an interesting format, and it worked extremely well, with the series running from 1968 to 2003, with Peter Falk playing the titular detective for each episode.

6 Peter Sallis played Cleggy for 37 years

For the best examples of long-term actors and characters, look no further than the soap opera. Given that these are shows that showcase the melodrama of home life, it makes sense that the soap operas would last for decades at a time. One of the most famous soap operas, The British Show Last summer wine,is a show that generally features three old men who do stupid things.

The identities of these three men would change over time for a number of reasons, however, one character remained consistent throughout the series. The show ran from 1973 to 2010 and starred Peter Sallis as Norman Clegg, for 37 years.

5 Susan Lucci played Erica Kane for 41 years

ABC soap opera All my children ran from 1970 to 2011, and her most popular character was Erica Kane, played by Susan Lucci, who remained throughout the race. The show was canceled after a series of low ratings, something a number of soap operas had to contend with during the 2000s. Despite this, the series is still fondly remembered and there is had several attempts to revive the series to continue its story, but none of the resumption plans worked.

Arguably the most popular character on the show, Erica Kane, played by Susan Lucci, stuck around for the duration of the show.

4 Frances Reid played Alice Horton for 43 years

Days of our lives has the distinction of being one of the oldest scripted TV shows in the world. To date, it has aired on an almost weekly basis from 1965 to date. The series itself is known for its wacky storylines; one in particular involving a serial killer murdering several key characters before they were all brought back to life.

Many characters have been on the show for a long time, but the character that has remained the most is Alice Horton, played by Frances Reid. She was a part of the show from the start and was in every episode before leaving the show in 2007.

3 Rachel Ames played Audrey Hardy for 43 years

Recognized as the longest-running American soap opera in production, as well as the third longest-running scripted drama series of all time, General hospital established in 1963 and is still in production to this day. In this show, Rachel Ames played Audrey Hardy, a registered nurse.

What was originally intended to be a short stint for a single storyline morphed into a long-term place in the series after its popularity skyrocketed. Ultimately, Ames would stay until 2007, when she officially retired from the show. However, she still makes occasional appearances to this day.

2 Helen Wagner played Nancy Hughes for 54 years

Operating from 1956 to 2010 As the world turns has a good number of characters who have been part of his run for several decades. Another prominent example is the character of Bob Hughes, played by Don Hastings from 1960 until the end of the series.

One character did beat him, however, and that is the character of Nancy Hughes, played by Helen Wagner. She had the distinction of saying the very first lines of the very first episode and stayed for the duration of the series. Helen Wagner was a part of the series and its evolving history for 54 years.

1 William Roache played Ken Barlow for 60 years

Despite poor critical reception during its initial execution, Coronation Street would win the hearts of viewers for over half a century. The show has since been recognized as the longest-running soap opera of all time.

William Roache has played Ken Barlow, a ladies’ man and member of a dysfunctional family since the show began in 1960 and hasn’t left the show since. He still makes regular appearances to this day and hasn’t shown any signs of stopping anytime soon.

