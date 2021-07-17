Meet Ricardo P Lloyd, a rising British actor ready to take Hollywood by storm





Ricardo P Lloyd is a self-taught actor and film producer who is making his way to become a British global icon of acting and filmography. Coming from a small town in Ipswich, raised in London. Ricardo is a constantly growing talent. With nearly a decade of action, Ricardo’s acting prowess has set him apart as a creative, innovative and visionary artist. Since venturing into his career, the 27-year-old actor has often shown resilience in the face of many personal and professional challenges that will often bring down or stunt artists of his caliber. has accomplished a lot in theater performances since 2015, he was included in The Voice’s 2020 Top 20 “To Watch” list. Throughout his rocky journey to one of the UK’s most famous people of color in the theater industry, the brilliant and multifaceted Lloyd triumphed over obstacles and turned misfortunes into epic successes. In 2020, when the global effects of pandemics hit the entertainment and hospitality industry hard, the actor single-handedly worked on a documentary titled Hole Arts co-produced with Wendy Richardson. In 2020, he produced his own short film Call It A Problem, ”teaming up with charity The People’s FC and Teviot Rangers FC at the height of the pandemic. When it comes to professional excellence, Ricardo is one of the few academically decorated actors. He holds a BA (HONS) in performing arts; Film TV & Internship from Buckinghamshire New University and Master of International Business Administration (MBA) from Anglia Ruskin University. Lloyd’s professional competence in theater productions and filmography dates back to his undergraduate studies at Buckinghamshire New University. He shone at the Oxford House Theater and the Wycombe Swan Theater. In 2015, Lloyd starred as Anthony in a short film titled “University life”, propelling him to a second position in a BIFA competition. However, he didn’t stop there. In 2019, Lloyd played an active role in Snug in The Shakespeare Walks and was part of Shakespeare Within Abbey produced by the Shakespeare Globe and the Royal Shakespeare Company to celebrate Shakespeare’s birthday while working with Oscar. win Mark Rylance. That same year, he played “Romeo” in the critically acclaimed film “EXCLUDED” produced by Intermission Theater. Despite the limited opportunities available to black actors in the UK, Lloyd’s determination to unleash the best of his talent in theater and filmography caused him to cut through the noise and become a respected young figure in the UK industry. entertainment. As a strong advocate for equality and racial justice, the talented actor rejects stereotypical roles that paint a misleading picture of people of color, even if that means he has to pay the price. Its staff Instagram highlights some of his career successes and background, giving his followers insight into his motivations and beliefs. Talk to Projector in 2021, the actor made the following statement about pursuing an acting career: “Sometimes you’re going to have tough times, sometimes there will be obstacles along the way. The difference between someone who succeeds and someone who fails is how vigilant and diligent they are in pursuing something. Despite his many years of experience and mentorship from leading figures including Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance, the rising star believes the UK industry cannot offer enough for his career. As a result, he plans to advance his acting and creativity in Hollywood, joining the list of other black British actors and actresses who have landed prestigious roles in the American entertainment industry and who have advanced their careers from exponentially. With his innate creativity, extensive professional experience, and commitment to growing as a person and artist, there’s no doubt that Lloyd will take Hollywood and the acting (entertainment) industry by storm. Ricardo P Lloyd with Mark Rylance from his Instagram Posted on July 17, 2021

