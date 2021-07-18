Hugh Neutron voice actor wants to be in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl





The Hugh Neutron actor from The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron is responding to requests for him to reprise the role in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Nickelodeon Star Brawl is a hot topic of discussion in the platform fighter community, so much so that even those involved in the TV shows portrayed in the game share their excitement. Such an actor is known for his role in The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius, and is delighted to see fans requesting his character for the Super Smash Bros.-like a fighting game. Since the announcement ofNickelodeon All-StWith Fight, fans have seriously discussed which characters they would like to see in the game. Suggestions include some really surprising characters from leading Nickelodeon franchises, with fans keen to see them regardless of their integration into a fighting game.

RELATED: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Box Art Analysis May Reveal More Characters For The Game Large groups of Nickelodeon fans have managed to get characters from fan-favorite shows on social media, a recent trend being Hugh Neutron, Jimmy Neutron’s dad from The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius. Original voice actor Mark DeCarlo noticed this trend and responded positively, posting a message in the character about how he would be willing to reprise the role forNickelodeon Star Brawl. It is not known what his set of moves would be, but the esteemed developers who have already madeslap the citywould probably have the creativity to come up with a movement set if added. I AM READY, WILLING AND UBER-CAPABLE TO SEPARATE ANYONE WHO DARE TO CHALLENGE ME TO THIS … er … video game duel !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BRING IT … as long as the pie is included. https://t.co/vvrCuAK9Af – Mark DeCarlo (@markdecarlo) July 14, 2021 The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius is a 3D animated television show from 2001 fondly remembered by many who grew up watching cartoons during this time. The cartoon follows the eponymous Jimmy Neutron and his friends as Jimmy causes diversions with his bizarre inventions. The series is based on the filmJimmy Neutron: Boy Genius and features many of the same characters, and despite (or perhaps because of) its somewhat dated visuals, has developed an following over the years. Since the series is owned by Nickelodeon, its characters are likely candidates forStar Brawl, and fans would love to hear the show’s in-game performance. Nickelodeon Star Brawlis already confirmed to have unexpected characters like Powdered Toast Man, and it’s likely that many more characters will be revealed in the run-up to the release. Nickelodeon has a wide variety of classic TV shows, and there are tons of possibilities for the final roster. Even if a few characters have already been revealed, both expected and unexpected,Nickelodeon Star Brawl missing fan favorites like Jenny Wakeman and Squidward Tentacles. However, as the full roster has yet to be revealed, fans need not worry yet, as the game undoubtedly has plenty of surprises in store. NickelodeonStar Brawlwill be released in fall 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S. MORE: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Aimed To Be A Competitive Fighting Game Little Red Dead Redemption 2 detail could have stopped RDR1 from happening



