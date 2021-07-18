The Hollywood ending of Jays’ adversity story is all that’s left

TORONTO You could see the mixture of exhaustion, relief and excitement on Mark Shapiros’ face as he spoke.

Sixteen months after spring training closed on a March afternoon in Florida and the world as we knew it had changed forever, the Toronto Blue Jays president and CEO, 54, opened his emailed Friday night to get federal clearance to resume baseball operation. in Canada on July 30.

As you can imagine, his mind was wandering.

He reflected on the past year and a half, considered the adversity his team went through, and imagined what baseball’s return to the Rogers Center will look like.

I know it’s going to be special, Shapiro said. I’m not someone who tends to think of moments as symbolic or moments that matter, I tend to think of travel more than any individual moment.

Yet, right after that decision was made, my thoughts turned to what July 30th could be like and what it could mean. I always felt that baseballs played a part in history, in recovering from adversity and challenges. Whether it’s wars, 9/11, different eras, baseball seems to have been one of those symbols of continuity, back to normal. I really have the impression that this is going to be a moment of celebration for the country, for the city.

With the approval already granted for 15,000 fans to be inside the Rogers Center with the roof open most nights, unless the weather makes it impossible, there is no doubt that a generally indefinable date of late July with the Kansas City Royals will be special.

Shapiro let his analytical mind wander again.

What could his Jays club look like by then?

If the excitement escalates over the next two weeks, general manager Ross Atkins and his baseball operations team could move all-in.

While it might not turn out the way some would like, pushing more chips to the center of the table and betting on this 2021 squad in an effort to cap hard times the Hollywood way has at least crossed his mind. Shapiros.

From a human nature perspective, I’m not going to lie, thinking of ending this story with an October that we all remember would be the ultimate, Shapiro said. How amazing would it be to think about the journey we went through the uncertainty of last season, playing a 60-game season at Buffalo, playing in three different houses this season and finally coming back to where we all believe, which we hold dear. and to feel a connection and a connection to, to end it by winning the last game would be perhaps one of the greatest baseball stories ever written. It is certainly a story that I would like to be a part of.

Barring some sort of miracle on the grass, this is unlikely to happen with the current group assembled. But that doesn’t mean they’re far either.

After adding some depth to the bullpen recently and being linked with more rescue aid, Shapiro once again used a word he and Atkins have repeated over and over again since last October: Impact.

Then he hinted at being off the beaten track with potential acquisitions at the trade deadline.

I was looking to get better and it’s not something I casually throw in, Shapiro said. You can look at the areas of need and, certainly, whether it’s defense or enclosure, those are the most obvious. But sometimes the biggest impact you can have isn’t necessarily in these areas.

An impact starter, are you interested?

Kris bryant, perhaps?

Maybe not the most urgent needs on the list, but the addition of a # 2 starter to wedge between lefties Robbie ray and Hyun jin ryu would immediately make him a World Series competitor.

Adding an impact bat and a defenseman on third base would also help in many ways, stretching an already deadly lineup.

Are they going?

Blue Jays fans will have the answer when they start streaming through the gates of the SkyDome for the first time since September 29, 2019, as the trade deadline falls at 4 p.m. on the same day.

Without a doubt, the Jays will add.

Whether they use their best potential capital now or this winter will depend on the opportunities that arise over the next two weeks.

In Shapiros’ mind, one thing is for sure: the 10-game homestand they return for is a key one.

As we went through the process, it was monumental, Shapiro said. It was not small. It’s a 10-game homestand on July 30. That’s over 25 percent of our remaining matches. It’s almost 10 percent of our schedule at home.

To be able to get back into the heat of play for the playoffs for a crucial 10-game homestand, hopefully, having also added to our squad, in the days leading up to this comeback for me, it is about as big a competitive swing as you can get.

In the coming days, the Jays will focus on the move process, the logistics of finding housing for players and their families, and announcing extensive plans for ticket sales.

There’s an incredible amount of work to do, and getting the Rogers Center ready with its new turf, new sound system, the original SkyDome sound system was still in use, and a handful of cosmetic changes to the 100-level lobby. were already underway long before the national interest. The exemption was officially granted on Friday.

When it comes to the legacy the Jays will leave at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, there’s no doubt that the bond between the big club and the Triple-A affiliate couldn’t be stronger.

Improved facilities and a closer relationship with baseball fans in upstate New York are just a few of the things that will stay with this pandemic forever.

Were going to leave here after we, I think, bonded with the fans here that we’ve never had before at this level, Shapiro said. Were going to leave here knowing that the conditions for player development here are better than they’ve ever been and knowing that the roots of a long-term relationship have been strengthened, cemented and will have greater meaning – historical significance – than in the past.

When the Jays return to Toronto, the same could happen.

It’s been incredibly difficult, sometimes a year and a half, two years, but I think it’s going to be an important part of who we are as a team and an organization that is moving forward and that will be part of our foundation. championship, Shapiro said.

It is a story and an era that no one will ever forget.

All he needs is an end.