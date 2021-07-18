Cannes 2021 winners: who won the Palme d’Or?





Here are all the big winners of the most prestigious film festival in the world.

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival officially closed with the awards ceremony in which the jury for this year’s competition named the best films and performances of the festival. With Spike Lee as president, the jury included director Mati Diop, singer / songwriter Mylène Farmer, actress / director Maggie Gyllenhaal, screenwriter / director Jessica Hausner, actress / director Mélanie Laurent, screenwriter / director Kleber Mendonça Filho, actor Tahar Rahim and actor Song Kang-ho. Find the full list of winners below. In a historic victory, Julia Ducournau won the Palme d’Or for her film “Titanium”, which Neon is releasing in the United States this year. This makes her the second director to win the first prize at the Cannes Film Festival, including Jane Campion in 1993 for “The Piano”. (In a blunder that briefly stunned the audience, Spike Lee accidentally announced the Palm winner at the top of the ceremony.) Since the 2020 festival was canceled due to the pandemic, the last film to win the Palme d’Or (the festival’s first prize) was Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” in 2019 – a film that has gone so far. Oscars, winning the award for best Imagine the following year. Related Related This year’s jury was spoiled for choice, with new films from Leos Carax, Wes Anderson, Julia Ducournau, Paul Verhoeven, Asghar Farhadi, Sean Baker, and many more playing the festival in competition. As tradition dictates, the big winners of the festival will be screened again for those who are still in France on Sunday. In a return to form after two years, this year’s Cannes offered a wide range of cinematic experiences, from bigger studio prizes like “The French Dispatch” by Anderson and Matt Damon in “Stillwater” by Tom McCarthy. to the provocative new entries of Ducournau (“Titane”) and Carax (“Annette”). At the start of the festival, Jodie Foster kicked off by receiving the festival’s Palme d’Or honor. A Palm of Honor was also awarded to Marco Bellocchio during the ceremony. Awards at Certain Regard and Critics’ Week were also announced. Kira Kovalenko’s “Unclenching the Fists” won the first Un Certain Regard prize from a jury led by Andrea Arnold, who created his own documentary, “Cow”, out of competition at Cannes. In the framework of the Critics’ Week, “Plumes” by Omar El Zohairi won first prize from a jury headed by Cristian Mungiu, himself Palme d’Or 2007 for “4 months, 3 weeks and 2 days “. Palme d’Or : “Titanium” Grand Prize: (tie) “A hero” and “Compartment n ° 6” Jury Prize: (tie): “Ahed’s Knee” and “Memoria” Best Actress: Renate Reinsve, “The worst person in the world” Best actor: Caleb Landry Jones, “Nitram” Best Director: Léos Carax, “Annette” Best screenplay: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive my car” Golden Camera: “Murina” by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Palme d’or for short film: Tian Xia Wu Ya by Tang Yi Special mention from the short film jury: “August Sky” by Jasmin Tenucci Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

