Why this Will Smith co-star disappeared from Hollywood

Will smith and Martin Laurent played side by side in Bad Boys (1995). Their on-screen chemistry made the comedic action flick a huge hit. So much so that he has since obtained three more installments! While Will Smith had an incredible career in Hollywood, Lawrence was not that lucky.

There isn’t one big reason Martin Lawrence disappeared from Hollywood, but rather a number of factors that have to do with both his professional and private life.

11 Martin Lawrence was a star

In the 90s, Martin Lawrence was just as much of a star as Will Smith. It was actually Lawrence who suggested that the casting director Fresh prince like his co-star on Bad Boys! Prior to the blockbuster film, he was the host of Def Jam Recordings’ Def Comedy Jam, a show that promoted young black comedians. Plus, he was the star of the Fox sitcom Martin. Many fans still consider him to be Lawrence’s best role to date.

ten … But he bit more than he could chew

After the success of Bad Boys, Martin Lawrence was at the peak of his career. Unfortunately, the happiness did not last long as it quickly began to work to the point of exhaustion.

Lawrence was quickly approaching burnout, but ignored all the signs. Instead, he continued to put pressure on himself. Eventually, he was forced to take time to recover. Unfortunately, the industry did not have much compassion for him. It was around this time that he started to develop a bad reputation.

9 A fine line between love and hate

An ambitious man, Lawrence tried to sit in the director’s chair for the first time. A fine line between love and hate is a comedy starring Lawrence himself, Lynn Whitfield and Regina King. As it turned out, being a screenwriter, lead actor, and director was just too much for Lawrence – he collapsed on set and was hospitalized for exhaustion. While A fine line between love and hate was profitable, it received negative reviews.

8 Problems in his personal life

Not only did Martin Lawrence struggle with work-life balance, but he also had a very interesting love life. In 1993 he was dating Lark Voorhies. They even got engaged, but broke up before getting married.

It didn’t take long for Lawrence to find a new partner. In 1995 he married Patricia Southall and had two children with her. Two years later, they have already divorced. Lawrence has gone through stressful life transitions with barely time to take a break, so it’s no wonder this has negatively affected his well-being as well as his career.

7 Pursued by Tisha Campbell

Many fans of him agree that Martin was Lawrence’s biggest and most iconic role, so it was a shock when he walked away from the series. Exit Martin after five seasons he embarked on a completely different career path, which turned out well at the time, but was perhaps not the best idea in the long run. Lawrence left the show because he was sued for sexual harassment by Tisha Campbell, his co-star, in 1997.

6 The Glorious Return: Home of Big Momma

Those who are too young to remember Martinyou might remember Lawrence from the hit comedy, Grandma’s house (2000). After taking a while, Hollywood almost forgot about Lawrence, but this movie turned its luck. It portrayed an FBI agent who had to infiltrate as the titular “Big Momma” to find an escaped convict. The film was so successful that it had two sequels, one in 2006 and another in 2011.

5 A series of forgettable films

By the early 2000s, Lawrence was back on track. But after the success of Grandma’s house, unfortunately he did not book any other memorable films, so his popularity started to decline again. Once the king of comedy, the quality of his work began to decline. Movies, such as National security and What’s the worst that can happen? turned out to be bad career films, while the sequels of Fat mom and Bad Boys also didn’t hit the hype of the first installments.

4 Television was not his medium either

Once a star of Martin, Martin Lawrence gave television another chance. Unfortunately, times have changed since he dominated small screens and struggled to book a job. In 2014 he performed alongside Frasierby Kelsey Grammer in The partners, but the series was not renewed for the second season.

3 Try the stand-up

Even though he’s no longer considered a Hollywood star, Martin Lawrence still books work and does standing shows – it’s just that they’re not as fat as they could have been. In 2016, Showtime released Martin Lawrence: Doin ‘Time. The special didn’t get the best reviews, but it did get enough publicity. After all, even though Hollywood forgot about Lawrence, he is still worth $ 110 million and has over 8 million followers on Instagram.

What hurt his acting career the most was without a doubt the fact that he was banned from SNL because once he got off the script, said shocking things, and failed to impress the crowds.

2 Her daughter is dating Eddie Murphy’s son!

Martin Lawrence’s name recently resurfaced when people found out his daughter Jasmin was dating Eddie Murphy’s son Eric. Eric is the oldest of Murphy’s children and has nine siblings. Their fathers have known each other since the time; in 1992 they starred in Boomerang.

1 Martin Lawrence’s legacy lives on

Martin Lawrence is by no means as famous as Will Smith or Eddie Murphy. Even though he has disappeared from Hollywood, his legacy lives on. At 56, he still broadcasts entertaining content. He has his own YouTube channel, he sells his own merch and personalized playing cards!

