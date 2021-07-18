Christina Aguilera is living her dreams with the epic Hollywood Bowl Show





Christina aguilera kicked off the first night of its two-show weekend at the Hollywood Bowl with epic performance. The “Beautiful” singer performed at a full Friday night (July 16) outdoor event in Los Angeles, where she joined the LA Philharmonic for a set of her hit songs and some classic standards. Christine noted how she lived her dreams with this show, evoking her childhood around classical music thanks to her violinist mother who performed in symphonies. “I have never at one point, I don’t think, rubbed shoulders with so many incredible and incredible artists, musicians, writers, dancers, movers on one night. I have a beautiful family of amazing people, but tonight I wanted to thank the Hollywood Bowl and the LA Phil for inviting me to play ”, Christine said, adding a big thank you to the “legendary” conductor Gustavo Dudamel. Click inside to read the rest of Christina’s comments and see the set list… “I hope I have eliminated all the tears. ” Christine continued. “I am a town crier. This morning when I came to rehearse we already did the show around 8am and I just had to be a spectator for a while while they were rehearsing. It’s the time of a lifetime because my mom is a violinist and she traveled with a youth orchestra when she was 15 or 16, so I remember all those pictures of her playing the violin every night in our living room and rubbing shoulders with classical music all my life. Christine spoke of how she was “originally inspired by the great Rodgers and Hammerstein and The sound of music, being the first thing that ever spoke to me musically. I wanted to be Julie andrews on the hills. Tonight is that moment for me! “I am so inspired by the stories and the composers of Danny elfman and his work with Tim burton… And there are elements like that in the creative pieces that have influences and inspirations that I grew up loving that I have to include tonight ”, Christine added. She also credited Philippe Glass and Moonlight composer Nicolas britell as inspiration. During the show, Christine performed her hit songs like “Dirrty”, “Can’t Hold Us Down”, “What a Girl Wants” and “Lady Marmalade”. She even did a haunting version of “Genie in a Bottle” which was a highlight of the evening. Be sure to check out the full list of sets below! There are still limited tickets available for Christinethe second show and the LA Phil will be joined by stars like Cynthia Erivo and HER later in the season. SET LIST

Opening score

At Last / JB Intro / Aint No Other Man

genie in a bottle

The voice inside

Peaches / Cant Hold Us Down (tacet orchestra)

Married

Twice (tacet orchestra)

Say something

Dirty

Xpress / Lady Marmalade (tacet orchestra)

Contigo (the orchestra is silent)

What does a girl want (silent orchestra)

It’s a man’s world

Fighter

Again: magnificent Make sure you see this Christine made to surprise fans before the show!

