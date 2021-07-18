Bruce Springsteen’s manager: “Thunder Road” lyrics will be corrected

For nearly half a century, anyone who trusts lyrics sheets and official artist websites has been certain of one thing: In Bruce Springsteen’s “Thunder Road,” Mary’s dress ripples, and she never gets dressed. don’t swing. No matter what some people might think they hear him sing, it’s been written, from the lyrics included with the original 1975 vinyl pressing to those still released on the artist’s website in July 2021. “Sways” was not a perfect rhyme with “plays,” but Springsteen was never obsessed with perfection. Would the guy leaning on Clarence Clemons shoulder mislead us, in writing?

This confidence in print turns out to have been misplaced. After a two-week nationwide debate that threatened to turn into a civil war, the matter was settled, not quite by Springsteen himself, but by his longtime manager Jon Landau, who co-produced the album. ” Born to Run “.

“The word is” balance “”, Landau New Yorker David Remnick told, who contacted him by email to settle the matter. .

As for the way it was always printed on the album cover – and is still posted, as of this writing, on his boss / client’s website?

“All typos in Bruce’s official documents will be corrected,” Landau said.

To anyone who had believed otherwise for all these decades, the manager didn’t sound particularly likable. “By the way, ‘dresses’ don’t know how to ‘wave’,” Landau said in summary.

Ahem, yes, exactlysay the pro “sway” hordes who have always insisted that they can trust their own ears for printed materials, and that the fabric of the dress clearly does not have the quality of ripple . What the other party could have counter-argued: what is does the Star-Spangled Banner do, yet?

(And really, isn’t one or the other reasonable? waving, like the flag, if in response to a breeze, but sway if she’s more subject to the combination of gravitational forces and Mary’s shifting posture as she contemplates the offer of a trip across the country in an admittedly dirty car that may not have air conditioning?)

Anyway, Landau developed more on ‘sways’: ‘This is the way he wrote it in his original notebooks, this is the way he sang it on’ Born to Run ”in 1975 is the way he’s always sung it at thousands of shows, and that’s how he sings it on Broadway right now. And, he might have added, this is how Springsteen put it when he quoted “Thunder Road” in his 2016 autobiography, at which point a reasonable doubt began to enter the minds of those who had argued that everyone should have some faith in the original album cover to get it right. Yet he has been fake – as fake as a fan’s rushed transcription of a new hip-hop album on Genius.com on a Thursday night.

In case anyone is wondering why this became a serious national issue in the summer of 21, you can thank Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, who knows serious national concerns. She apparently hadn’t recognized this one as such before, however, when she attended “Springsteen on Broadway” on July 3 and innocently tweeted which turned out to be the right line of “swings”, instantly enraging about half of America, as some Haberman tweets used to do.

A screen door slams, Mary's dress swings – Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 3, 2021

The firestorm continued on social media for nearly two weeks before the Los Angeles Times contributor Rob Tannenbaum Released one of the most fascinating pieces of investigative journalism in the music space since Jim DeRogatis’ R. Kelly report. Tannenbaum’s investigations, however, led to a “Rashomon” -ic stalemate. The writer noted that two years ago Sotheby’s auctioned off Springsteen’s original handwritten lyrics, which read: “Screen door slams Anne’s dress swings,” which sounded revealing, but also lifted. the question of whether to trust a guy who had promised both Anne and Marie, he would take them away. The artists who covered the song over the years have always sung “waves,” and Melissa Etheridge, who duet it with Springsteen on “MTV Unplugged,” told The Times she discussed the lyrics with him and “he would have told me if it weren’t for waves. ‘ He would have said, ‘You sing badly, honey.’ So it’s definitely “waves”. Outstanding country star Eric Church, who also covers the song often: “” Sways “ is sexier. Assessing the available empirical evidence, Tannenbaum firmly concluded: “Springsteen is not one of the great enunciators of rock.

Meanwhile, Steven Van Zandt, who could have come up to the rescue, and who speaks out on so many topics on Twitter, had found one he considered underneath him. In response to questions, the E Street Band guitarist wrote, “Oy vey. Get that shit of Bruce lyrics out of my feed! “

Oh yes ! Get that shit of Bruce lyrics out of my feed! – Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) July 5, 2021

The Springsteen camp had declined to comment on the Los Angeles Times article two days ago, indicating that the man himself may have preferred to leave the mystery behind. But when it’s New Yorker editor David Remnick himself emailing Jon Landau, it’s easier to get a definitive answer. And, now that longed-for answer is no longer blown (or swaying, or whatever) in the wind.

Mary could not be reached for comment, on this or not being particularly beautiful.