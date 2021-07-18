America’s 1st Freedom | Which Hollywood productions are successful in the shootings?

For those of us who know a thing or two when it comes to weaving our way around a gun, it’s sort of a fun sport for onlookers to grasp the inconsistencies and impossibilities without end staged on small and large screens.

Yet every now and then a diamond emerges from the rough and an entire production, or even just a scene, is closer to the real than to the reel.

So who has understood correctly? Ask gun enthusiasts the question and there’s a good chance the answer will always be Michael Manns 1995 Heat.

It was a film that changed everything for the better, set a new bar for accuracy and precision in filmmaking, said Tim Clemente, a retired FBI agent and founder of the company. specialty production by XG Productions, Inc., whose credits include Criminal Minds (CBS), NCIS Los Angeles (CBS), The Follow (FOX) and The Americans (FX). The handling of the guns was very, very well done, and the sounds were very real.

In particular, an intense 10-minute bank robbery shootout is the stuff of legend. The production team shut down swathes of downtown Los Angeles for weeks, and British SAS operatives were recruited to train the A-list actors who included Val Kilmer, Robert De Niro, Tom Sizemore and Al Pacino to finalize the tactics. .

Shooting pros point out the small details of how the characters in the film provide each other with cover fire, careful communications, suppressing the enemy as others advance their positions, keeping their rifles safe. akin to a real exchange of fire.

Yet it’s just as much what the scene omits as what it includes that makes it frighteningly authentic. Unlike much of the weird pyrotechnics and sound effects companies like to add for dramatic purposes, Heat has avoided arbitrary spraying. Instead, every player from police to criminals shoots with tactical precision, looks down, places their rifle properly in the shoulder, and struggles to take cover.

The actors didn’t have unlimited magazines which is normally what Hollywood does, they’ll use a six-shot revolver and it sort of sprays 50 bullets before needing a reload, Clemente said. But in Heat, they made the changes and communicated tactically, moved. Everything was well done.

And while even the best trainers and technical advisers in show business don’t have the ultimate authority over how a scene unfolds, many in the industry say there is a new push, if not- this only for security reasons, to ensure in-depth and high-end training with the best professionals before the shoot.

Indeed, Keanu Reeves is an actor known for working hard with competitive world champion and gunsmith Taran Butler, subsequently cementing John Wick 3 into the skilled artwork echelon of Tinseltown.

I think most people would be surprised to learn how much time Keanu spent in Tarans learning what it takes to become familiar with a gun, Clemente said.

Not to mention, Reeves is now known to be able to hit six 8-inch plates set 30 feet away with one hand after shooting from the hip. John Wick 4 has started production, so Reeves must be doing something right.

You see hyperrealistic handling of guns, as well as Keanu and other John Wick characters running out of ammo at the right time, said Chris Cheng, Top Shot star and California-based weapons consultant. In many movies, it looks like they have unlimited ammo. But what also makes John Wicks’ gun handling interesting is that even his reloads are interesting to watch.

And there are a few alternate honorable mentions for everyone.

Retired US Army soldier Boone Cutler says the 2008 HBOs miniseries strike a chord.

He really captured a lot. It had great sound and the relationship between the guys nailed it. You could hear the guys changing magazines; they took hits and appeared to have been injured. It all looked very realistic, he said. And there was an ambiguity as to where the enemy was, the feeling of being back in a 360 degree battlefield. It was a sight that kept me awake at night.

Then there’s the 2012 Act of Valor, produced and directed by Mike McCoy and Scott Waugh,and featuring active duty Navy SEALs rather than actors.

They [filmmakers] had Pentagon membership, especially the Navy. Basically, they wanted it to be a commercial, Chacon said. But the great thing was that they were using real weapons, live ammunition, and tracer bullets. There wasn’t a lot of CGI except for an explosion or two, so the shootings we saw were legitimate.

Additionally, Peter Bergs’ 2013 portrayal of the ill-fated Navy SEAL mission in Afghanistan dubbed Operation Red Wings, in which Mark Wahlberg plays the group’s lone survivor, Marcus Luttrell, usually generates a thumbs-up for his meticulous shooting and weapon handling. fire.

Another guy like Keanu is Mark Wahlberg who is totally dedicated to training and precision, said Bobby Chacon, a retired FBI agent and writer / technical advisor for CBS Criminal Minds.

But there is a known misnomer. According to a production that worked closely on the tactical component, the scene featuring a Berretta tucked away in the team’s back pocket stems from paid product placement; yes, Hollywood still takes checks from gunmakers.

His well-known SEAL teams wore a SIG-226, the insider said. But it’s Hollywood.

And it is safe to say that despite the often erroneous and often even dangerous portrayals of the use of firearms in film and television, the industry has no interest in controlling firearms for the purposes of entertainment. According to a 2018 study of Hollywood journalist, the illustrations of firearms used on-screen have more than tripled since the Internet Movie Firearms Database (IMFDB) began compiling information in 1985.

Nonetheless, Clemente also pointed out that diligent training can change perceptions about guns in the entertainment arena. He recalls receiving a call from a stunt coordinator about a TV pilot, centered on a military combat unit, days before filming a shooting scene as the lead actress suffered from anxiety about the idea. to use a blank gun.

She was all freaked out, so I spent all Saturday with her going through all the basics and making her feel comfortable, assuring her that pulling the trigger wasn’t going to hurt her and make me feel comfortable. wrong, he said. It ended up being a classic example of teaching someone it’s not as scary as it sounds, and it led him to understand why people own guns.