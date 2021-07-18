Fear Street director has ideas for sequels





Netflix’s Fear Street writer / director Leigh Janiak has said that one particular killer has been cut and that she definitely has ideas for future sequels.

Writer / Director Leigh Janiak said she has lots of ideas for moreFear streetmovies. Before being adapted into a series on Netflix, the story was originally a series of books by RL Stine. The original publication lasted from 1989 to 1999. It will eventually be relaunched in 2014, with the series still ongoing. The streaming giant has put its adaptation to its service during a trilogy. Netflix made the series a weekly event, where a new entry was released every week. It started withStreet of Fear Part 1: 1994July 2, followed byThe Street of Fear, Part 2: 1978, and ends withThe Street of Fear, Part 3: 1666July 16. While each episode takes place in a different time frame, they all tell the story of people terrorized by a witch’s curse that won’t stop until she takes her victims. However, given the end of the final film, the door has been left open for another Fear streetafter. Related: Fear Street 1978 Lacks A Key Slasher Movie Ingredient: A Variety Of Murders In an interview withCollider, Janiak explained that there are still ideas to do moreFear streetcontent. She spoke about the killer Humpty Dumpty, who is teased in the first entry, although audiences no longer hear her. Janiak explained the idea behind this intimidating killer in a bit more detail. She assured that this is not the end of the concepts that were generated behind the scenes. See below for his comments: I love the Humpty Dumpty killer! He was in the original script. I put it in there and I kind of had this really interesting story that I started to think about, about a guy killing people and taking parts of their bodies and making new ones. people. Like sewing things together, like Humpty Dumpty putting things back together. And then I just didn’t know what time it made sense for him to live and what it was like, and I was kind of like secretly, a lot has happened here. Maybe deal with that well in another movie. Oh no, no, no. We have ideas. We have ideas. theFear streetThe trilogy did not hesitate on the influences it draws from other horror films. In the case ofPart two: 1978, he even shot at the same camp location as one of theFriday 13sequelae. Maybe one of the ideas Janiak is referring to includes a way to bring the killer Humpty Dumpty into a particular time frame that makes sense. It is reminiscent of a more twisted version of Dr. Frankenstein and his monster, although there would be more than one. The One Movie Per Week Release Format Has Certainly Benefited NetflixFear street. It was talked about and generated a lot of interest on social media as people eagerly awaited the next installment every week. No doubt the streaming giant would certainly like to continue the series, given its positive reception. Although Netflix does not release its audience figures, these films have consistently reached the top 10. Stay tuned for more on this horror adaptation. Until then, all three movies are currently streaming on Netflix. Next: Fear Street 1666 Cast Guide: All New and Old Characters Source: Collider Why Kong could fight King Caesar after GvK

